The Museum Of The Chinese In America Debuts Immersive Cultural Production This Month

As part of the Festival of New York's -- This is NY: Celebrating Our Immigrant Heritage and Communities, The Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) will debut Double Happiness, an original play suitable for teenagers and adults to enjoy.

Produced by MOCA, written by Emily Locke, and directed by Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li, Double Happiness is a comedic, theatrical show offering guests a 10-course meal curated by the city's oldest Chinese restaurant, Nom Wah Tea Parlor in Chinatown. The play premieres this Saturday and is already sold out. Guests can purchase tickets for other dates this month here.

Join as characters Claire and Alex attempt to combine cultures and merge families at their wedding banquet. The show unpacks the complexity and explores the nuances within the Chinese American/Immigrant identity while allowing the audience to enjoy a traditional Chinese wedding. As the ceremony gets underway, the wedding guests (the audience) will see the dynamics of the bride and groom's families unfold - and unravel. After a dramatic ceremony, the banquet dinner begins, and the play continues.

Opening night performance: 6:30 P.M. - 8:30 P.M. EDT, Saturday, June 11 [Sold Out]

Evening performances: 6:30 P.M. - 8:30 P.M. EDT, Thursday, June 16, Friday, June 17

Matinee performances: 3:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. EDT, Sunday, June 12, and Sunday, June 19

The Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) aims to engage audiences in an ongoing and historical dialogue, in which people of all backgrounds are able to see American history through a critical perspective, to reflect on their own experiences, and to make meaningful connections between: the past and the present, the global and the local, themselves and others. In 2020, the Museum of Chinese in America was named one of 20 "America's Cultural Treasures" by a Ford Foundation-led consortium of U.S. foundations and philanthropists to acknowledge and honor organizations that represent the heritage and creativity of communities that have been historically marginalized, underfunded and under-represented in the narrative of American culture.