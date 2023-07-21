The Muny's Yurel Echezarreta Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

The Muny's Yurel Echezarreta Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Tune in to our Instagram story today as Yurel Echezarreta takes you behind the scenes of The Muny's West Side Story.

Yurel Echezarreta (Bernardo) is thrilled to be making his Muny debut. He has appeared on Broadway in West Side StoryLa Cage aux FollesMatilda, Disney’s AladdinHead Over Heels and Moulin Rouge. Most recently, Yurel appeared as Bernardo in West Side Story at Lyric Opera of Chicago. TV/Film: Comedy Central's Alternatino, Bravo's Odd Mom Out and The Last Five Years, starring Anna Kendrick. He had the honor of acting in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and had the privilege of experiencing its release at premieres on both coasts. Yurel now lives in Los Angeles where he starred in Pasadena Playhouse's production of Head Over Heels, the Hollywood Bowl's Kinky Boots, appeared on HBO's hit show Barry and more. Yurel continues to work nationwide and is very excited for what's to come on his adventure! Feel free to follow his journey on Instagram: @yurele 

The Muny's production of West Side Story starring Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, Jerusha Cavazos, Yurel Echezarreta, Sean Harrison Jones and Ken Page began performances on July 15. The musical is led by director Rob Ruggiero, original Jerome Robbins choreography reproduced by Parker Esse, with associate choreographer Erin Moore and music direction by James Moore. Performances run through July 21, 2023.

One of the greatest and most powerful musicals of our time. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and JulietWest Side Story is a love story that has endured the test of time. Tony and Maria find themselves in each other’s arms in a dance of romance, but can they escape the tensions in the streets? The classic Sharks and Jets rivalry leaps onto the Muny stage for the first time in a decade. With the memorable “Maria,” “Tonight” and “I Feel Pretty” this is your chance to fall in love with this story all over again!

The Muny’s 2023 Season includes Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 12-18), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (June 22-30), Chess (July 5-11), West Side Story (July 15-21), Little Shop of Horrors (July 25-31), Rent (August 4-10) and Sister Act (August 14-20).



