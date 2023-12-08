The Metropolitan Opera's 2023–24 Live in HD Series to Continue With Verdi's NABUCCO

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023–24 Live in HD season continues with the live transmission of Verdi’s early masterpiece Nabucco on Saturday, January 6, at 12:55PM ET, in the company’s classic production of epic proportions. The grand, larger-than-life staging promises to draw opera lovers and newcomers alike for this dramatic retelling of biblical history.

In his Met role debut, Georgian baritone George Gagnidze stars as Nabucco, the imperious king of Babylon, alongside Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska reprising the role of his vengeful daughter Abigaille. Singing the lovers Fenena and Ismaele are Russian mezzo-soprano Maria Barakova, in her Met role debut, and renowned South Korean baritone-turned-tenor SeokJong Baek, in his company debut. Ukrainian bass Dmitry Belosselskiy repeats his celebrated portrayal of the high priest Zaccaria, and Italian maestro Daniele Callegari conducts the performance, which will feature the ultimate showcase for the Met Chorus, “Va, pensiero.”

Elijah Moshinsky’s monumental staging was first performed at the Met on March 8, 2001, and last appeared in 2017. The creative team includes set designer John Napier, costume designer Andreane Neofitou, and lighting designer Howard Harrison.

Habib Azar will direct the Live in HD presentation for cinemas, with two-time Grammy Award–winning soprano Angel Blue providing exclusive behind-the-scenes access and conduct interviews with the cast and creative team during intermission.

The Stars of Nabucco

Daniele Callegari, conductor; Milan, Italy

Liudmyla Monastyrska, Abigaille; Kyiv, Ukraine

Maria Barakova, Fenena; Kemerovo, Russia

SeokJong Baek, Ismaele; Jeon-Ju, South Korea

George Gagnidze, Nabucco; Tbilisi, Georgia

Dmitry Belosselskiy, Zaccaria; Pavlohrad, Ukraine

The 2023–24 Live in HD season continues with Carmen (January 27), La Forza del Destino (March 9), Roméo et Juliette (March 23), La Rondine (April 20), and Madama Butterfly (May 11). All performances will be Saturday matinees transmitted live from the Met stage.

Photo credit: Marty Sohl / Met Opera