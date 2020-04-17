The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center Announces SEGAL TALKS Week Four
The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the fourth weekly line-up of its new global series, SEGAL TALKS. New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers and academics will talk daily for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. The Segal Center is the only theatre institution in New York City and the US creating original programming every day during the week.
Week Four with: Milo Rau (Switzerland); Richard Schechner (NYC, US); Basil Jones (South Africa); Arthur Nauzyciel (France); Guillermo Calderón (Chile)
The newly introduced ad-free SEGAL TALKS will be live-streamed in English on howlround.tv and on the Segal Center Facebook page. All the previous SEGAL TALKS will be found on howlround.tv, the Segal Center Facebook page, and the Segal Center YouTube Channel. The Segal Theatre Center will raise money for theatre artists and companies. This work is in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson Collage.
Viewers can submit questions during the live streaming at SegalTalks@gmail.com
Participants from previous weeks included: Taylor Mac & Kristin Martin (New York, US); Mok Chiu Yu (Hong Kong) + Hanchen Feng, Shuyi Liao (China); Thomas Ostermeier (Germany); Marco Martinelli, Ermanna Montanari (Teatro delle Albe) (Italy); Toshiki Okada (Japan); Laila Soliman, Dalia Basiouny (Egypt) + Sahar Assaf (Lebanon); Chou Tung-Yen, Kathy Hong, Wu-Kang Chen (Taiwan); Lucia Calamaro, Graziano Graziani, Valeria Orani (Italy); Meredith Monk (New York, US); Aristide Tarnagda & Safoura Kaboré (Burkina Faso); Keith Adkins (The New BlackFest) with Dennis A. Allen II, France-Luce Benson, & Lisa Strum (NYC); Kelly Copper & Pavol Liska (Nature Theatre of Oklahoma) + Annie-B Parson & Paul Lazar (Big Dance Theatre), (NYC); Melanie Joseph (The Foundry Theatre) with Aaron Landsman, & Aurin Squire (NYC); Shahid Nadeem (Pakistan) + Abhishek Majumdar & Anurupa Roy (India); Grzegorz Jarzyna (TR Warszawa) with Agata Kołacz & Roman Pawłowski (Poland)
Visit www.theSegalCenter.orgor contact mest@gc.cuny.edu for more information on SEGAL TALKS.
