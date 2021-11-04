The Little Orchestra Society Appoints Anthony C. Ball, Executive Director

The Little Orchestra Society announced the appointment of Anthony C. Ball as its new Executive Director, a non-profit devoted to the creation of innovative music education programs in NYC public schools and engaging concerts for thousands of children and families each season. L.O.S. programs aspire to help young people from all socioeconomic backgrounds achieve their fullest potential through composing and experiencing live music, whether in the concert hall, classroom, or community spaces.

The Orchestra will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary Season with the production of new concerts in its acclaimed L.O.S. KIDS series, honoring famous composers of the past alongside living composers from diverse backgrounds. Mr. Ball, Artistic Advisor David Alan Miller, the Board, and L.O.S. staff are excited to be back in-person to welcome the generations of families who have made L.O.S. a New York City staple for three-quarters of a century.

Mr. Ball brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Orchestra in regards to music education, performance, and non-profit administration. He first joined L.O.S. in 2015 as Director of Education, stewarding complex and transformative residencies in music composition at public schools, and administering community engagement programs in all five boroughs of NYC. He was subsequently promoted to Associate Executive Director in 2017, where he assumed a leading role in fundraising and financial strategy at the organization. Along with experience in public school teaching and higher-education, Mr. Ball found his passion for community programming while working at The Juilliard School in Community Engagement. Mr. Ball studied at the University of Utah School of Music and earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Music, with a focus on music education, choral music teaching, and conducting. He is also an experienced choral singer, and has competed-in and won several multi-national competitions with the U of U Singers, including the Florilege Vocal de Tour in France, and the European Grand Prix for Choral Singing in Tolosa, Spain. Mr. Ball succeeds the late Joanne Bernstein-Cohen, who served in the role for 15 years and put L.O.S. on the map for its critically acclaimed concert series and inclusive approach to music education. https://www.littleorchestra.org/joanne- bernstein-cohen.

"We are entering our next chapter in the history of The Little Orchestra Society," said Mr. Ball. "With the passing of our dear friend and colleague Joanne Bernstein-Cohen, the Board, staff, and I are more committed than ever to continuing our tradition of the best in music education and concerts for young people. Joanne made L.O.S. 'An Orchestra for all New Yorkers,' and we will honor her legacy of inspiring children in the classroom and welcoming the newest audiences to the concert hall. As the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, we are celebrating our 75th Anniversary Season of concerts, resuming our in-person work in community spaces, and I am very excited for what we have planned."

L.O.S. will be announcing its 2022 season of L.O.S. KIDS Concerts in mid-November, with programs including: "Tchaikovsky in New York!" - "Vivaldi's Virtuosas!" - "Treblemaker: The Opera!" - and "Ellington & Gershwin: Rhapsodies in Jazz!" These concerts are perfect for children ages 3 to 10 years old, and L.O.S. will have comprehensive health and safety guidelines to ensure families feel comfortable revisiting the concert hall.

The appointment of Mr. Ball comes after David Alan Miller took on the role of Artistic Advisor to L.O.S. in 2019, and the two have worked closely overseeing an expansion in the vision for the organization. L.O.S. continues to connect its innovative music composition programs in public elementary schools to the vitality of live performances with our professional Orchestra. Over the past two seasons, L.O.S. premiered four works by young emerging composers, including by women and people of color, in addition to great works from the classical canon that families know and love. This season will see another eight premiers by living composers, alongside music by Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi, Ellington, and Gershwin. L.O.S. has also recently appointed Jane Kim as Associate Conductor, and will continue the great work of presenting current and relevant new works while bringing classical music to young audiences across New York City.