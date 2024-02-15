The Kinsey Sicks Release DRAG QUEEN STORYTIME GONE WILD! Live Recording

To commemorate their 30th Anniversary, The Kinsey Sicks now claim a dozen albums to their name with the release of Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild!, a LIVE recording from their latest hit show of the same name that tackles the latest right-wing hysteria-fueled attacks on drag queens and the LGBTQ+ community head-on as only The Kinsey Sicks can: with naughty nursery rhymes and dirty Disney parodies to ruin your favorite childhood diddies! No song is sacred, no topic is too taboo.

Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild! features a dozen new Dragapella parodies as America's Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet bring their most outrageous shtick and songs from the stage to the stereo with 20 tracks. Serving up equal parts heart and sass, the world's most most subversive drag troupe proves they won't take scapegoating quietly or lying down - at least not without consent! Album highlights include:

There's a Little Shit (Inside of Everyone) - This barn-storming original opening number humbly reminds us that, no matter who we are, every one of us is only human.

Naughty Nursery Rhymes: a Medley - You'll never hear your favorite nursery rhymes the same again as the girls deliver a collection of sexually adventurous life lessons, including "Free Grindr Advice" (to the tune of "Three Blind Mice"), and more parodic bon mots way too naughty to print.

(Tell Me How to Get to) Sesame Seeds - Putting the "hole" in wholesome, Winnie kvetches while scouring Sesame Street for a good Jewish nosh to the tune of a childhood staple.

When You Wish to be a Star - Trixie gets wrapped up in our modern obsession with fame in this parody of the beloved ballad from Disney's Pinocchio.

Poor Unfortunate Trolls - Trampolina's trip to Mar-a-Lago takes a revealing turn in this Little Mermaid parody that skewers, grills, and cooks a twice-impeached and multi-indicted ex-president.

My Grandfather's c*ck- Angel waxes pubic on her most memorable family member's member in this parody of the timeless children's classic, "My Grandfather's Clock."

Mr. Rogers' Gayborhood - Take a romp through Winnie's wacky world in this delightful spoof of the Mr. Roger's Neighborhood theme that unapologetically and undeniably shouts "GAY!"

(Not) Just a Spoonful of Sugar - It may be taboo to talk sex in school, but that doesn't stop Trixie from delivering a detailed oration on her oral skills in this Mary Poppins parody.

A Whole New Hole - A Kinsey Disney classic returns from Aladdin's lamp as Trixie schools Trampolina on succeeding at the world's oldest profession with the most glorious hole of them all!

QAnon Club Theme Song - The Kinsey's rousing march to indecency continues with a takedown of MAGA beefs and QAnon beliefs to the tune of the "Mickey Mouse Club Theme."

Poof the Magic Drag Queen - The legendary Peter, Paul, & Mary hit is transformed into a stirring drag anthem espousing the power of drag against rising right-wing threats and marginalization.

Everybody Loves a Drag Queen - Why have ONE drag anthem when you can have TWO?! This original finale brings Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild! home - complete with a big finish that'll have you shouting "More Merman!"

Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild! from The Kinsey Sicks is available February 20, 2024 on CD and download at kinseysicks.com and all digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, and more! Suggested retail: $15 for CD; $12 for Digital Download. Runtime: 42 minutes. 20 tracks.

About The Kinsey Sicks:

Drag Queen Storytime Gone Wild! features the voice talents of Spencer Brown as Trampolina, Jeff Manabat as Trixie, Nathan Marken as Winnie, and J.B. McLendon as Angel; and over a dozen new parodies from the co-founder of The Kinsey Sicks, Benjamin Schatz.

Celebrating their 30 years of serving up their legendary blend of comedy, top-notch singing, and over-the-top drag, America's Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet continue to enthrall and appall a new generation of audiences at performing arts centers, music venues, and comedy festivals throughout the US and around the world! Their impressive performance record includes an Off-Broadway show (DRAGAPELLA!), an extended run in Las Vegas, two feature films (I Wanna Be a Republican and Almost Infamous), four concert DVDs, a dozen albums, and appearances in over 40 US states, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Australia. The Kinsey Sicks' award-winning a cappella singing, signature satire, and timeless take on drag have earned them a dedicated and diverse following since 1993.