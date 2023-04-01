The Kaye Playhouse to Host VALENTINA KOZLOVA INTERNATIONAL BALLET COMPETITION This Month

The Valentina Kozlova INTERNATIONAL BALLET COMPETITION will return to the stage, this year at The Kaye Playhouse, with 100+ young classical ballet and contemporary dancers from countries around the world, including Brazil, South Korea, England, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, Ireland, Paraguay, and more. The exceptional talents will dance for medals, scholarships, and company contracts.

Charles Jude, former etoile of the Paris Opera Ballet, returns as President of both the classical ballet and contemporary dance juries.

Entrants choose their competition dances from a list submitted by VKIBC that includes variations and pas de deux from the classics as well as choices from Graduation Ball, Cavalry Halt Pas de Deux, Fairy Doll by Legat, Laurencia, and dances from operas by Petipa. Contemporary dance entrants bring their own original dances.

HIGHLIGHTS of this year's competition:

GUEST PERFORMERS:

Dancers from the STATE BALLET OF GEORGIA, directed by Nina Ananiashvili, opening day April 18th at 1:30 PM Choreography by Yuri Possokhov

Dancers from the JOFFREY BALLET CONCERT GROUP at the Gala, April 21 at 7 PM Choreographer/Artistic Director Bradley Shelver

CLASSES for participating dancers taught by members of the VKIBC jury:

April 18: 10:45 to 11:45 AM - two Master Classes will be held simultaneously by Gladysa Guadalupe (Artistic Director and co-founder, Cleveland Ballet, and Adam Sklute (Artistic Director, Ballet West)

April 19: 10:45 to 11;45 AM - Master Class taught by Nina Ananiashvili

April 20: 10:45 to 11:45 AM - two Master Classes will be held simultaneously by Chan Hon Goh (Director, Goh Ballet Academy & Youth Company Canada) and Jean-Hugues Feray (Founder, Paris Ballet & Dance in Florida)

Jury for Classical Dance

Charles Jude (France), President of Classical and Contemporary Juries Former etoile with Paris Opera Ballet; former artistic director Ballet de l'Opera de Bordeaux

Nina Ananiashvili (Republic of Georgia) International Prima Ballerina and Director of State Ballet of Georgia

Maurice Brandon Curry (USA) Executive and Artistic Director, Eglevsky Ballet

Jean-Hugues Feray (France) Former principal with companies in France, currently director of his own school in West Palm Beach, Florida

Chan Hon Goh (Canada) Former principal with National Ballet of Canada, currently director of Goh Ballet Academy in Vancouver

Gladisa Guadalupe (USA) Artistic Director, Cleveland Ballet and Cleveland Ballet School

Sun Hee Kim (South Korea) Dean, School of Dance, Korea National University of Arts

Brooklyn Mack (USA) Artistic Director, Columbia Classical Ballet

Rio Mitani (Japan) Co-founder and Artistic Director, ABC (Tokyo Ballet Company) and ABS-Tokyo (Austrian Ballet School)

Christopher Moore (England) Artistic Director, Ballet Theatre UK

Mikko Nissinen (USA) Artistic Director, Boston Ballet

Bradley Shelver (USA) Artistic Director, Joffrey Ballet Concert Group

Adam Sklute (USA) Artistic Director, Ballet West, Utah

Clotilde Vayer (France) Artistic Director, Teatro Di San Carlo, Naples, Italy

Sabir Yapparov (USA) Former principal dancer in Ukraine; current Director Pre-Professional Division, Portland Ballet of Maine

Michail Zubkov (Poland) Professor Dance at organizations in Poland



Jury for Contemporary Dance

Mi Sook Jeon (South Korea) International Choreographer and Teacher

Virginie Mecene (USA) Former principal, Martha Graham Dance Company, current Director of Graham 2

Steven Melendez (USA) Artistic Director, New York Theatre Ballet

Melanie Person (USA) Co-director, The Ailey School

Ricardo Scheir (Brazil) Director, Pavilhao D Centro de Artes, Sao Paolo

The Valentina Kozlova Ballet Competition is a nonprofit organization founded by Valentina Kozlova, former principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet. The mission of her Foundation is to support and promote the education and training of dancers, and to provide them with opportunities to perform, learn, and grow. The Foundation provides scholarships and grants from companies and schools all over the world, and hosts dance competitions, master classes, and other events that offer performance opportunities in a spirit of sharing and caring for fellow dancers.



www.vkibc.org

