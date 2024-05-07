​The Joyce Theater to Present the Return of Netherlands-Based Introdans 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​The Joyce Theater Foundation will celebrate the first return of Netherlands-based Introdans to the Joyce stage in over a decade this spring. A collection of three powerful repertory works, together creating an evening of dance called ENERGY, will play The Joyce Theater from June 11-16.

After more than a decade of artistic flourish and international collaboration, Introdans will at last return to The Joyce Theater with another unforgettable evening of dance. Entitled ENERGY, the triple bill program features a diverse selection of the company's choreographic commissions, highlighting both its treasured dance heritage of more than 50 years and its continued innovation. Bridging the worlds of contemporary dance and Indian classical Kathak dance, London-based choreographer Akram Khan's hallmark 2002 work Kaash is a swirling mix of percussive footwork and razor-sharp choreography.

Introdans also continues its commitment to the minimalist style yet complex masterpieces of Lucinda Childs with her 1993 work Concerto. Set to Henryk Górecki's harpsichord concerto, the piece exhibits her mastery of formalist architecture, with seven dancers making tiny variations and shifts to create a kaleidoscopic jewel. Rounding out the program, the company performs Cantata by Mauro Bigonzetti, a vibrant portrayal of southern Italy through a series of swirling duets and spirited ensemble work.

ABOUT INTRODANS

Introdans is a world-class dance company creating contemporary work, based in Arnhem, the Netherlands and touring worldwide. Established in 1971 by Hans Focking and Ton Wiggers, the company performed Wiggers' own classical ballet choreography for nearly a decade before receiving grants that propelled them to hire guest choreographers and establish themselves as an equal among the other longstanding Dutch companies. Since making its international debut in 1993, Introdans has performed on stages around the globe, including having the distinction of being the first company to perform on the new stage of the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia. In 2001 and 2005, Introdans appeared Off-Broadway in New York City, in 2006 at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2008 at the National Opera in Tallinn, Estonia and in 2011 at the Shanghai Centre Theater in Shanghai, China. Princess Margriet of the Netherlands became the Company's patroness. Introdans continues to bring dance in the broadest sense of the word to the widest possible audience, adhering to the same mission since the company's inception.

ABOUT The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation (“The Joyce,” Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for more than four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 475 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (1st–12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance includes over 300 performances for audiences of over 100,000.

The Joyce Theater welcomes the return of Introdans in the triple bill evening entitled Energy from June 11-16. The performance schedule is as follows: Tue-Wed 7:30pm; Thu-Sat 8pm; Sun 2pm. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$62 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.