The Joyce Theater Foundation Expands to the East Village

The Joyce Theater Foundation has announced the organization's intention to expand into New York City's East Village with the lease of an extraordinary 58,000 square-foot multi-level building located at 287 East 10th Street at Avenue A. Previously occupied by the Boys Club of New York since its 1901 opening, The Joyce aims to continue offering community services and amenities with an emphasis on the performing arts and especially dance. Eventually, The Joyce Theater Foundation hopes to make the Tomkins Square Park-adjacent building a hub for local and international artists and companies alike as they create works that will reach audiences across the city and around the world.

Seeing a clear and urgent need for rehearsal and studio space in New York City, The Joyce has entered into a year-long lease of this expansive 58,000 square-foot East Village building to accommodate dancers and creators in every step of their artistic journey. The international leader in dance presentation will initially make available a handful of studios at subsidized rates for dance artists, including a studio specifically for tap and percussive artists. Long known for its fostering of emerging talent in the dance world, The Joyce sees this as a way to solidify its commitment to artists beyond the work taking place on its own stage with this new space for ideation and the creation of movement.

At the conclusion of this first-year lease, The Joyce intends to purchase the building in order to share this valuable arts-community resource on a permanent basis. The purchase, facilitated by real estate advisor Paul Wolf of Denham Wolf Real Estate Services, is contingent upon the success of fundraising efforts over the course of the coming year. These additional funds are vital in supporting the renovation of the building, completing its transformation into an extraordinary-and much-needed-destination for the performing arts.

Congressman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) said today, "New York City is known as the dance capital of the world, and The Joyce Theater is the premier venue that features, local, national and international dance companies. To maintain that status and continue to thrive, however, The Joyce desperately needs rehearsal space; the purchase of the Boys Club building fulfills that mission and ensures the future of The Joyce and dance in New York City. I fully support this purchase and pledge my assistance in making this home for rehearsal space a reality."

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said, "The Joyce has been a cultural beacon in New York for generations. I am thrilled to support their ability to expand and give performers across the city access to additional world-class rehearsal space, shows, and other opportunities."

"I am thrilled to welcome the renowned Joyce Theater Foundation to the East Village, as they plan to open a sizable facility dedicated to providing subsidized rehearsal and performance space for the dance and performing arts community," said NYC Council Member Carlina Rivera (D-02). "The past few years have been difficult for the arts and culture community, but New Yorkers and visitors are slowly but surely returning to theaters seeking joy and inspiration. The Joyce's second location on East 10th Street will be an exciting venue and community hub dedicated to inclusive and diverse experiences and will create and increase opportunities in the arts and culture space. Congratulations to Linda Shelton, and warm wishes for many years of continued success."

NYC Council Member Erik Bottcher (D-03) added, "I'm so excited that The Joyce Theater, a world-renowned institution and cultural anchor in my district, will be expanding its amazing work to the former Boys Club of New York on the Lower East Side. The Joyce's focus on providing services to the local community, as well as to the greater dance community, will be an incredible benefit to its new East Side neighbors. Congratulations to everyone involved and a big thanks to everyone who made this possible."

"The Joyce Theater's conversion of the former Boys' Club building in the East Village into a new rehearsal and studio space represents a historic reclamation of a treasured community space and a boon for New York City's artistic and dance community," said New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D). "I'm thrilled that even more New Yorkers will benefit from the Joyce's outstanding programs thanks to this historic expansion plan. Bravo!"

Laura Aden, President & CEO of the Howard Gilman Foundation, said "New York City is a mecca for the performing arts, and dance is no exception. As audiences continue to return to theaters to experience the magic of live performances, it is crucial that we invest in the additional workspace that has long been needed by dancers, choreographers, and dance companies of all sizes in the city. I applaud, thank, and support The Joyce Theater Foundation's commitment to the creation and incubation of art."

Linda Shelton, Executive Director of The Joyce Theater, said, "After an extraordinarily challenging past few years for New York City's arts community - from the devastating shut-down of performances to the seemingly endless lack of studio space for all styles of dance - I am overwhelmed with joy that The Joyce Theater Foundation has signed an initial yearlong lease on the magnificent 287 East 10th Street, with the aim of turning it into one of the City's largest facilities devoted to the arts and arts makers. In doing so, we will ultimately provide tens of thousands of square feet of space for rehearsals, residencies, administrative offices, physical therapy, music collaborations, and more. It is truly a dream come true."

"I salute the entire Joyce team for remaining laser-focused on their mission of bringing all of New York City 'Closer to Dance,'" said Joyce Theater Foundation Board Chair Amit Wadhwaney. "We are thrilled to be able to add thousands of square feet of renovated rehearsal and performance space to local artists who desperately need it. A special thank you to my colleagues on The Joyce's Board of Directors, especially the Real Estate Committee who tirelessly did their due diligence to make this thrilling expansion a possibility."

"Denham Wolf is thrilled to have been able to facilitate The Joyce's expansion into this location," said Paul Wolf of Denham Wolf Real Estate Services. "We have been working diligently to maintain this building as a community facility for the neighborhood and look forward to the Joyce's future collaborations within the East Village Community"

The Joyce also continues its legacy of dance at its longtime Chelsea home with upcoming performances: Versa-Style Dance Company now through February 25; and Batsheva Dance Company from February 28-March 12; and Parsons Dancefrom March 15-26. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

ABOUT THE JOYCE THEATER

The Joyce Theater Foundation ("The Joyce," Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for almost four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K-12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances - both digital and in-person - for audiences of over 150,000.