The Illustrious Blacks Will Host the Bessie Awards Ceremony

The ceremony is on Friday, August 4, at 7:30pm, at Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park as part of Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

The Illustrious Blacks Will Host the Bessie Awards Ceremony

The New York Dance and Performance Awards, The Bessies, announce the lineup of special guests for the 39th Bessie Awards Ceremony. Acclaimed queer pop duo The Illustrious Blacks (Manchildblack x Monstah Black) will host this year’s ceremony, which will be held on Friday, August 4, at 7:30pm, at Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park as part of Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City. Doors open at 6:30pm. Admission is free. To preregister for tickets, click Click Here. For more information, visit the 39th Bessie Awards Ceremony page.

Award presenters include notable members of the dance and performance community, including Mireicy Aquino, George FaisonJhailyn FarconDionne Figgins, Erin Fogerty, Tiffany Geigel, Dyane Harvey Salaam, Karisma Jay, Gian Marco Riccardo Lo Forte, Fredrick Earl Mosley, Abdel Salaam, Paz Tanjuaquio, and Ms Vee. The 2023 Bessie Jury panelists—Ayodele CaselKyle Marshall, and luciana achugar—will present the award to this year’s Juried honoree.

The evening will include performances by Dance Theatre of Harlem, performing in honor of Lifetime Achievement in Dance recipient Virginia Johnson, Princess Lockerooo’s Fabulous Waack Dancers, Earl Mosley’s Diversity of Dance, and Ladies of Hip-Hop Collective, performing in honor of Service to the Field of Dance recipient Michele Byrd-McPhee, and students from AbunDance Academy of the Arts.

The 2023 Bessie Awards Ceremony is produced by Torya Beard and Bessies Executive Director Heather Robles.

A list of the 2023 Bessie nominees can be found at 2023 Bessie Nominees.




RELATED STORIES

1
Cecily Strong, Mario Cantone, Jackie Hoffman And More Join CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY On Augu Photo
Cecily Strong, Mario Cantone, Jackie Hoffman And More Join CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY On August 9

Celebrity Autobiography, the international hit comedy Broadway sensation and winner of the Drama Desk Award will return to NYC for two LIVE performances Wednesday, August 9 at 7pm and 9pm at the show's original home, The Triad (158 West 72nd St).

2
LaChanze & More Are Now JAJAS AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Producers Photo
LaChanze & More Are Now JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Producers

Get all the details about the exciting partnership between MTC, Madison Wells Live, LaChanze, and Taraji P. Henson for the upcoming production of JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING. Find out when and where you can catch this groundbreaking collaboration that promises to captivate audiences this fall.

3
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs The Boat That I Row Cover Photo
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover

Watch cast members from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond musical, perform 'The Boat That I Row'!

4
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/23/2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Cecily Strong, Mario Cantone, Jackie Hoffman And More Join CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY On August 9Cecily Strong, Mario Cantone, Jackie Hoffman And More Join CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY On August 9
Photos: First Look at Arielle Goldman, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer & Rhea Perlman in LET'S CALL HER PATTYPhotos: First Look at Arielle Goldman, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer & Rhea Perlman in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
LaChanze, Taraji P. Henson & Madison Wells Live Join JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Producing TeamLaChanze, Taraji P. Henson & Madison Wells Live Join JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Producing Team
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Cast Members Perform Cover of 'The Boat That I Row'Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Cast Members Perform Cover of 'The Boat That I Row'

Videos

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike Video
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You