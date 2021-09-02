The Green-wood Cemetery Announces Gala

Classical music wafting through a mausoleum, circus and variety artists springing to life, an inspiring participatory art installation in the chapel, jazz music stages illuminated by moonlight, open bars, and delicious food.

This year's annual gala presented by The Green-Wood Cemetery on September 22nd will be like no other benefit-when Green-Wood opens up its gates after hours to present Moonrise, an evening of merriment, performance, and community-and, all for a good cause.

The critical fundraiser supports Green-Wood's preservation work, arts and cultural events, historical research, school programming, environmental initiatives, and expanded access to the grounds.

This unique benefit, launched in 2020 as a safer alternative to the traditional sit down gala, has become one of New York City's signature events, and promises to be even bigger and better the second time around.

Attendees will encounter something new and inspiring at every turn-performances by critically acclaimed artists and Green-Wood fan favorites alike, including: the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble; saxophonist Darius Jones; a dance party by The Francesca Harper Project; a rotating line-up of improv musicians in the Catacombs curated by singer and composer Gelsey Bell; Maya Lorenzen and Jenny Kwak playing classical melodies; variety acts by Bindlestiff Family Cirkus; a series of short films by Rooftop Films, and much more.