The French Institute Alliance Française Presents Bastille Day On Madison Ave

The French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) announces the details for the annual Bastille Day, happening for the first time this year on New York's famed Madison Ave. For over 20 years,

FIAF has hosted the city's largest celebration of France's national holiday, Bastille Day on 60th Street. This year's event will expand to Madison Ave. and include live music and dance performances, wine and champagne tastings, a special film screening, exciting prize drawings, and more than 40 booths showcasing the best of French food and Francophile culture. Attracting more than 40,000 people per year, the street fair will take place Sunday, July 10, from noon to 5pm on Madison Ave. from 59th to 63rd Streets. Further information is available at fiaf.org.

This year's highlights include:

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Exciting live performances include roots/blues singer Paul Beaubrun and his band, a flex style dance performance by Cal Hunt with street dancers, a set by DJ Orson, and a special preview from hit French musical Notre Dame de Paris a week before it makes its debut at Lincoln Center. This year's stage will be on 59th Street, down the street from FIAF's Florence Gould Hall. Free and open to all.

TASTINGS

Champagne & Musette Party - 1:30-3pm in FIAF's Le Skyroom - Chloe Perrier & the French Heart Jazz band will take you back to old Paris for "un air de musette" in the spirit of Edith Piaf, Josephine Baker, Charles Trenet and more. It's the perfect lively accompaniment to your selection of premiere champagnes! Tickets to each session are $75, $65 for members.

Summer in the South of France - 12:30-5pm in FIAF's Tinker Auditorium - Renowned for their fantastic wines, discover the flavors of France's Occitanie region at one of the scheduled tastings during the Bastille Day celebration. Featuring wines from Maison Antech, Château Maris and Château Haut-Blanville, non-alcoholic wines from Le Petit Béret, zesty gazpacho from Karine & Jeff and wonderful cheese selections from Cheese2U.com. Tickets to each session are $35.

FILM SCREENING

An exclusive preview screening of Matthieu Rozé's Azuro starring Valérie Donzelli will be held in Florence Gould Hall, 55 East 59th Street at 5:30pm.

Filmed on the Mediterranean's Blue Coast, just southwest of Marseille, a group of close friends are enjoying their annual summer vacation. Everything has the familiar feeling of past summers until an unexpected, seductive stranger arrives. The friends' boring daily routines suddenly become more adventurous, challenging the group dynamics.

In French with English subtitles.

Tickets are $17, $14 for members and students.

PRIZE DRAWINGS

More than 20 lots will be raffled off, including a grand prize travel package for two to France's Occitanie region.

La Maison de la Région Occitanie in New York is excited to offer a beautiful travel getaway for two to the Occitanie Region. The prize includes two round-trip plane tickets to Toulouse, and two nights at l'Abbaye des Capucins, a historic 4-star hotel. While at l'Abbaye des Capucins, you and your guest will enjoy a private tour and wine tasting at the Domaine Labastidum, given by the vineyard's owners.

FRENCH-THEMED MARKET

More than 40 top purveyors of French food, beauty, fashion, culture, and travel will be featured at this year's Bastille Day fête including Brasserie Cognac, Maman Bakery, Mille-feuille Bakery Cafe, Hanami Designs, Barachou, Oliviers & Co, Thermomix, Miss Madeleine, and many more!

The French Garden returns featuring premium shops with exclusive food, fashions and accessories from French boutiques including Angelina Paris, Opinel, Tissage Moutet, OCabanon, Thierry Atlan, and Payot, amongst others.

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Instructors from FIAF's Language Center will lead this year's selection of family activities. Children can enjoy a Tour de France-themed arts and crafts corner, while Adults can participate in a lively French trivia contest to win prizes.

FIAF INFORMATION BOOTHS

FIAF is New York's premier center for French language and Francophone cultures. Visit one of our info booths to learn more about FIAF membership benefits, French classes for kids and adults, our onsite and digital Library, upcoming film screenings, performances, and more. Don't forget to take advantage of the 10% discount on French classes and memberships offered in honor of Bastille Day!

MERCI!

Bastille Day is made possible with the generous support of Perrier, TV5MONDE/Sling Television, and Cheese2U.

Special thanks to our media partners France-Amérique and French Morning.

ABOUT FIAF

FIAF's mission is to create and offer New Yorkers innovative and unique programs in education and the arts that explore the evolving diversity and richness of Francophone cultures. FIAF seeks to generate new ideas and promote cross-cultural dialogue through partnerships and new platforms of expression. fiaf.org.