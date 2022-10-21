The Fled Collective Presents FLED TABLE TALK A Live And Interactive Podcast Recording, November 6

On Sunday, November 6, The Fled Collective invites you to have a seat at their table for a very special event. "Radio Fled LIVE: Fled Table Talk" is a Live and in-person episode of the nascent anti-racist theatre company's online radio show, Radio Fled, which hosts community conversations about building an equitable theater industry.

This first edition of Fled Table Talk will be a panel discussion with a casual living room chat vibe (á la Red Table Talk), with special guests KELLEY GIROD (The Fire This Time Festival), ERIC LOCKLEY (The Movement Theatre Co.), and Erin Cherry (Sundays with a Cherry on Top, NOW AFRICA: Playwrights Festival). These change-makers in the industry will join Radio Fled creator Dolores Avery Pereira and co-host Briar Robin Pollock, as well as the audience, over mimosas and brunch bites, to discuss mobilization, activism, and how to make a material impact through theater.

Fled Table Talk will ask the central question: How do we go beyond the conversation of art as a tool for social and transformative justice, and actively create tangible change, together as a wider industry & community? In the spirit of a typical episode of Radio Fled, there will also be ample opportunities for audience engagement, including time for questions, reflections, and dialogue, games within the themes of the event, and more!

Created in 2020 by the former resident artists of The Flea Theater in reaction to abusive and exploitative practices, The Fled was born out of necessity, with a commitment to repair and to building a more equitable and just theater industry, with marginalized artists at the helm. Fled Table Talk will be presented at The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas St. in TriBeCa, where The Fled is currently the Key Resident Company, as part of a reparative relationship between the two organizations.

Tickets are $25.00, including food and one free drink. Seating is limited, so don't wait - go to Eventbrite for ticket info today. Face masks and proof of vaccination required.

MEET THE PANELISTS:

KELLEY NICOLE GIROD is the founder and Executive Producing Director of Obie Award winning, The Fire This Time Festival. She is a 2008 graduate of Columbia's MFA playwriting program where she was a Stein and Liberace Fellow, as well as a John Golden Fellow. Her plays reflect the rich world of her native Louisiana and include Ambrosia, Straight on til Morning, Poetics of the Creative Process, Parabolas, and Watching. She was named Nytheatre.com Person of the Year for her work on TFTT, and is a part of the Indie Theatre Hall of Fame. As a producer her credits include Israela Margalit's Get Me A Guy, and Night Blooming Jasmine (both at Horse Trade Theater); Louisiana Mon Amour (Women Center Stage at Culture Project); Thais Francis's Outcry (Horse Trade Theater, Jack). She is a mother to two beautiful daughters, Penelope Evelyn and Noelle Anamaria.

ERIC LOCKLEY is an award-winning actor, writer, comedian, producer, and is a founder and Producing Artistic Leader of Obie Award winning The Movement Theatre Company (What to Send Up When It Goes Down) and Obie winning Harlem9. With his organizations Eric has produced critically acclaimed productions and festivals, published anthologies of new plays and created initiatives that highlight the complexity and diversity of people of color. Spearheading video content for The Movement, Eric has ensured increased visibility, brand consistency and audience development. Lockley has performed in works by prestigious contemporary playwrights Tarell Alvin McCraney, Marcus Gardley and Idris Goodwin. Recent screen credits include First Reformed, starring Ethan Hawke, and a role in Season 2 of Luke Cage on Netflix. His inspirational short film, The Jump, is available to watch on Amazon.com. With a passion for #blackboyjoy, Eric regularly creates comedic content for his social media platforms and he is featured weekly at The People's Improv Theater (The PIT), performing musical improv with his team Elevator Talk.

Erin Cherry is an Actor, Producer and Acting Coach (Originally from Las Vegas Nevada, and currently resides in New York City). She received her BA in Theater from University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and her M.F.A. in acting from Rutgers Mason Gross School of the Arts. She is also an Emmy Award winner for Best Supporting Actress for the role of Brenda on the Emmy Award winning show After Forever on Amazon Prime. Cherry has appeared in theaters across the country including Manhattan Theatre Club, The Guthrie Theater, Hartford Stage, Denver Center, New York Stage and Film, Capitol Rep, St. Louis Rep and more. As a Producer Cherry has created her own show called Sundays With A Cherry on Top, which is a health and lifestyle show on Black Culture (You Tube), of which she serves as the host. She is also one of the founding producers, along with Mfoniso Udofia, ChiChi Anyanwu and Ngozi Anyanwu, of NOW AFRICA: Playwrights Festival, which was organized to illuminate dramatic African literature, and explore and excavate African artists and theater. Cherry is also a private acting coach and acting teacher at Maggie Flanigan Studio in New York City.