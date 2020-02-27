The Episcopal Actors' Guild Has Announced That The Barbour Playwrights Award Will be Back for its 13th Year in March

The Episcopal Actors' Guild (EAG) has announced that the Barbour Playwrights Award will be back for its thirteenth year in March. This festival celebrating new work for the theatre will feature readings of three new plays nominated by this year's partnering company, Leviathan Lab. One of the three playwright finalists will be awarded a prize of $500.

The festival begins on Monday, March 9 at 7pm with a reading of Panic Room: An Unkindness of Ravens by Cherry Lou Sy. "History is a nightmare that we're trying to awake from, and instead of the American Dream, a group of people in a Grief Support group find out what the absurdities mean when racism, prejudice, & misconceptions collide."

Produced by Ariel Estrada of Leviathan Lab. Direction by Eugene Ma. Cast includes Laura Mercedes, Alice Gorelick, Clare Mahoney, Jenelle Chu, Sauda Jackson, Adam P. Huff, and Eston Fung.

Doors will open at approximately 6:40 pm and will be followed by a wine and cheese reception.

In 2007, EAG established this special award to honor the legacy of actor, playwright and EAG member Thomas Barbour (Arthur, Great White Hope) whose support for emerging artists was an inspiration to many. To date, the Barbour Playwrights Award has presented staged readings of 36 new plays and given $6,500 to local playwrights.

Past winners of the Barbour Playwrights Award include Reynaldo Piniella (Black Doves, Quick Silver Theater Company, 2019), Alexis Roblan (The Andrew Play, New Perspectives Theatre Company's Women's Work Project, 2018), Andrea J. Fulton (A Punk or A Gentleman, Theater for a New City, 2017), Perry Guzzi (Across the Way, HB Studios, 2016), Dara O'Brien (Early Sunday Morning (Resonance Ensemble, 2015), Mark Karafin (Man in the Moon, Oberon Theatre Ensemble, 2014), Bill Cosgriff (Rio Rita, American Renaissance Theatre Company, 2013), Aaron Jafferis (How to Break, HERE, 2012), Ian August (Donna Orbits the Moon, NJ Rep, 2011), Lynn Rosen (Apple Cove, Women's Project, 2010 tie), Laura Eason (40 Days, Women's Project, 2010 tie), Alisha Silver (Golden, Hunter College, 2009), and Jack Frankel (Human Voices, Polaris North, 2008).

The Barbour Award was established and endowed by Janet Barbour Carhart, Alison Barbour Fox, and from a portion of the gift left to EAG by Mr. Thomas Barbour's estate. All proceeds from the staged readings of the Barbour finalists' plays go directly to supporting future Barbour Awards.





