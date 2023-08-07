The Eighty Six Seas To Play The Police's Synchronicity In Its Entirety To Coincide With Classic Work's 40th Anniversary

Released in 1983, Synchronicity continues to resonate with music lovers worldwide even after four decades.

Aug. 07, 2023

Today, indie-folk artist The Eighty Six Seas (aka Nick Stevens) announces his debut concert at Chelsea Table + Stage in New York City with "The Eighty Six Seas and Friends Play Synchronicity" on Thursday, October 12th at 9:30 PM. The concert will see Stevens and a six-piece band performing The Police's Synchronicity in its entirety (and other assorted Police favorites) in celebration of the landmark album's 40th anniversary.

Released in 1983, Synchronicity continues to resonate with music lovers worldwide even after four decades. Fusing new wave, reggae, and rock influences, its innovative sound and chart-topping hits like "Every Breath You Take" and "Wrapped Around Your Finger" have left an indelible mark on the music landscape, inspiring countless artists and shaping the direction of popular music for years to come. Synchronicity has been the subject of widespread critical acclaim, including placement on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

In addition to Stevens, the concert will feature musicians David Knox on vocals and bass, Vin Cin on guitar, Matt Sweeney on drums, Gillian Orwoll on piano and keyboards, Claire Hawkins on guitar and vocals, and Cassie Nadeau on vocals.

According to Stevens: "My history with Synchronicity and my history of live performance run parallel. My first ever concert was as a 16-year-old, playing (with trembling hands) "King of Pain" on a 49-key Yamaha keyboard at a community center in northern Connecticut. Hopefully with 16 years more experience and some absurdly talented friends, I can finish off the other 90% of this iconic album with far steadier hands."

Tickets for "The Eighty Six Seas and Friends Play Synchronicity" are available through Chelsea Table + Stage's website and start at $21. Livestream tickets are also available.

For more information about The Eighty Six Seas, visit https://theeightysixseas.com. For more information about Chelsea Table + Stage, visit https://www.chelseatableandstage.com.

The Eighty Six Seas is the moniker of Brooklyn-based Nick Stevens who crafts sharp thematic folk pop in the vein of Belle and Sebastian, The Magnetic Fields, and David Gray.

Stevens was studying at the University of Connecticut when he first started crafting songs, finding his footing as a solo folk artist and later cutting his teeth with indie rock collective The Condescending Foxes. After seven years living in Boston, he moved to Brooklyn - a location that exposed him to a smörgåsbord of musical sounds and styles including baroque pop and electronica.

It was in this eclectic context that Nick found the key to record his folk material, placing his simple and sumptuous melodies and classic folk structures against a shifting vocabulary of radically different styles. "When I moved to Brooklyn, I finally found the confidence to record these songs and get them out into the world," he asserts. In the tumultuous world of the pandemic, having a blistering new artistic avenue was Nick's saving grace.

Not long after having this musical epiphany, The Eighty Six Seas were born - an homage to the 1986 Boston Celtics, commonly referred to as "The '86 C's." Nick performs with a number of collaborators but often and astonishingly recreates the soundscapes via his guitar, synth and loop pedals. The urge to experiment with different iterations of his material has only grown in time. According to Stevens, "I try to do things that will surprise myself and the audience", an approach that has led to acclaimed shows at New York's Mercury Lounge, Rockwood Music Hall, Arlene's Grocery, and The Bowery Electric.

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com. @chelseatableandstage



