The Eff Your Fears Podcast and Podcast Coaching with Christine Present TRAUMA FEST 2020
You'll learn how to recognize your trauma, cope and confidence to move forward.
If you've ever been through a highly stressful event or series of events, you've been through a traumatic experience. A feeling of helplessness, horror, and in some cases, the challenges of a serious injury (or the threat of one) are common after these events. There are many ways you can help yourself get through it. This is why Podcaster and Comedian Ashley Monique Menard of The Eff Your Fears Podcast is teaming up Award Winner Journalist and Podcaster Christine O'Donnell from Podcasting with Christine to help you deal with some trauma, anxiety, and mindset before the holidays.
The Eff Your Fears Podcast and Podcast Coaching with Christine bring you Trauma Fest 2020. This virtual event will provide a safe space to vent about everything that's happened this year. You'll learn how to recognize your trauma, cope and confidence to move forward.
The event rundown includes:
Meet and Greet
Crash Course on Trauma with a Therapist
Strategies to Cope
Trauma Release Exercise in Breakout Rooms
Q & A with Alex Perkinson
Create with Christine - Turn pain into purpose
A Guided Meditation with Ashley
Goodbye
*Anyone who signs up for this event will be required to fill out a survey and confidentiality agreement.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: John Mulaney and the SNL Cast Parody 'Luck Be a Lady', 'Send In the Clowns' and More in New Skit
John Mulaney guest-hosted SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE last night and brought all the laughs to our screen....
Armie Hammer Joins the Cast of SUNDOGS
Armie Hammer will star as 'Joe' in a Veterans Day benefit presentation of Sundogs, a new play by Howard Emanuel and directed by Heather Arnson. Sundog...
VIDEO: Next on Stage College Winner Willem Butler Debuts His Music Video for 'Maria'
Willem Butler's single from Broadway Records is out now, with proceeds going towards The Actor's Fund!...
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Spooky Showtunes for a Haunted Halloween
Wicked witches, demon barbers, blood-thirsty plants... and that's just the beginning. Broadway certainly hasn't disappointed in the horror department ...
THE WALKING DEAD's Andrew Lincoln To Star As Scrooge in Live Streamed A CHRISTMAS CAROL as Part of Old Vic: In Camera
Today, The Old Vic in London, England announced that Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's OLD VIC: IN ...
VIDEO: Performers Dance Through the West End to Save the Arts
Choreographer Cameron McDonald along with some of the West End's finest dancers are sending a message of hope and resilience with a new video raising ...