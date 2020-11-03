The Eff Your Fears Podcast and Podcast Coaching with Christine Present TRAUMA FEST 2020

You'll learn how to recognize your trauma, cope and confidence to move forward.

If you've ever been through a highly stressful event or series of events, you've been through a traumatic experience. A feeling of helplessness, horror, and in some cases, the challenges of a serious injury (or the threat of one) are common after these events. There are many ways you can help yourself get through it. This is why Podcaster and Comedian Ashley Monique Menard of The Eff Your Fears Podcast is teaming up Award Winner Journalist and Podcaster Christine O'Donnell from Podcasting with Christine to help you deal with some trauma, anxiety, and mindset before the holidays.

The Eff Your Fears Podcast and Podcast Coaching with Christine bring you Trauma Fest 2020. This virtual event will provide a safe space to vent about everything that's happened this year. You'll learn how to recognize your trauma, cope and confidence to move forward.

The event rundown includes:

Meet and Greet

Crash Course on Trauma with a Therapist

Strategies to Cope

Trauma Release Exercise in Breakout Rooms

Q & A with Alex Perkinson

Create with Christine - Turn pain into purpose

A Guided Meditation with Ashley

Goodbye

*Anyone who signs up for this event will be required to fill out a survey and confidentiality agreement.

