The Earle Brown Music Foundation Announces TIME:SPANS 2022

The Earle Brown Music Foundation has announced TIME:SPANS 2022, scheduled from August 13 to 27, 2022, at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music in Manhattan.

TIME:SPANS 2022 will include twelve concerts, performed by some of the best performers and ensembles that specialize in new repertoire: Talea Ensemble, JACK Quartet, Argento New Music Project, Ning Yu, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, International Contemporary Ensemble, Bozzini Quartet, Yaron Deutsch, Yarn/Wire, Splinter Reeds, Sō Percussion, and Ensemble Signal. Yaron Deutsch of Ensemble Nikel will also offer a marathon day of lectures, master classes, and workshops dedicated to the sonic and functional evolution of the electric guitar as heard in contemporary avant-garde music.



TIME:SPANS is dedicated primarily to the presentation of twenty-first century music. All events will take place at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music. The festival is produced and presented by The Earle Brown Music Foundation (EBMF). Artistic Director for TIME:SPANS is Thomas Fichter. The name TIME:SPANS is taken from the title of an orchestra piece by the American composer Earle Brown.

All events take place at:

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music

450 W 37th Street, NY, NY



