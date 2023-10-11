The Drunk Texts to Present THOU WILT SCREAM This Month

Join the party, participate in drinking games, and experience Shakespeare like never before.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

The Drunk Texts to Present THOU WILT SCREAM This Month

Ghostface is going Shakespearean in the Drunk Texts performance of Robert Price's Thou Wilt Scream!

They're breaking the second rule for surviving a horror film though - this party will have plenty of booze and drinking games, and you're invited. Will they make it to the sequel? Let's find out this Halloweekend, Saturday, October 28th at 9:30pm at Under St. Marks. $15 tickets are available at Click Here.

Join in as their team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even volunteer for a crucial cameo line. Drink along with us as we bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.




