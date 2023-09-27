The Children's Museum of Manhattan to Celebrate Worldwide Day of Play with Nickelodeon Friends

Today THE CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF MANHATTAN announces their participation in Our World: Worldwide Day of Play on September 30, 2023. As a day dedicated to experiencing joyful learning through play, this event is focuses on getting kids and their families up, out, and playing around.

THE CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF MANHATTAN will participate in Our World: Worldwide Day of Play by hosting CMOM Celebrates World Wide Day of Play an event on Saturday, September 30:

CMOM Celebrates Worldwide Day of Play

It's a super day for play at the Children's Museum of Manhattan when we celebrate Nickelodeon's Worldwide Day of Play. Enjoy Paw Patrol-inspired activities, such as designing a superhero gadget that showcases your unique mighty power in CMOM's Makerspace. Join the CMOM team in constructing an obstacle course to aid in your superhero training. Finally, strike your playful power pose when you meet Nickelodeon friends Dora the Explorer and Rocky from Paw Patrol.

Saturday, September 30

Nickelodeon Friends Meet & Greet

Saturday, September 30 | 10:15 am - 3 pm | All ages | 1st Floor | Inside Art

The Mighty Pup in You!

Every Mighty Pup has cool equipment that helps them power up like helmets, two-way radios, binoculars, and more. What kind of equipment do you need to complete your mighty transformation? Create a gadget or tool to go along with your power! Don't forget to add a symbol or sign that represents you!

Saturday, September 30 | 10: 30 am - 4:45 pm | All ages | 1st Floor | Inside Art

Mighty Pup Training Camp

All Mighty Pups must train to make sure they are ready to save the day! Practice your super skills and challenge yourself to complete this training course!

Saturday, September 30 | 10:30 am | Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor | PlayWorks

Make A Mighty Mask!

Complete your epic transformation into a Mighty Pup by designing a Mighty Mask of your own! How will it represent who you are, your interests, and unique and mighty skills?

Saturday, September 30 | 11 am & 2 pm | Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor | PlayWork

"Play is a powerful experience that enriches people's lives in museums, schools, homes, and beyond," states Arthur G. Affleck, III, executive director of the Association of Children's Museums. "ACM is pleased to partner with Nickelodeon on amplifying the importance of play on wellbeing and healthy brain development, and to make learning more effective and joyful for everyone. As children's museums, we believe in the power of play and we strive to nurture more play and playful learning everywhere we go."

Dava Schub, CMOM's CEO and Museum Director says "At CMOM we have been taking play seriously for 50 years and it never gets old! Through hands-on art and exploration, we spark curiosity and wonder in young children and help them to understand the world around them. We are a proud to continue our decades long partnership with Nickelodeon."

Our World: Worldwide Day of Play is part of Nickelodeon's Our World global initiative to inspire kids and provide them with tools to activate their individual and collective agency. As part of a network of than 300 ACM member children's museums who reach millions of families in North America, and the more than 1,000 museums participating in Museums for All, a national access initiative that ACM manages, THE CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF MANHATTAN is a vital collaborator in the Our World: Worldwide Day of Play.

For a list of all participating Our World: Worldwide Day of Play events and more information about the initiative, please visit www.childrensmuseums.org/dayofplay.

About the Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM)

The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street New York, NY 10024

The Children's Museum of Manhattan is a steward of early childhood, helping all children grow and develop into their best selves. Through our programs on-site, online, and around the five boroughs, CMOM nurtures the next generation of creative global citizens as they learn through exploration and play. CMOM encourages empathy across differences by elevating and providing insight into diverse perspectives and inviting visitors of all backgrounds to join our intentionally welcoming community and create and learn alongside each other. The museum's program reflects the rich cultural diversity, energy, and resilience of New York City itself and has a special focus on ensuring that its program is available to those families who might not otherwise have access.

Founded in 1973 as a neighborhood organization, CMOM has grown over the years into a beloved destination and resource for children, families, and educators from across the five boroughs and from around the world. The museum welcomes 350,000 visitors each year to its Upper West Side location and engages hundreds of thousands more through its outreach programs in partnership with schools, libraries, shelters, and Head Start centers throughout New York City; its touring exhibitions; and its online tools and curricula.

In response to growing public demand for its programs and resources, CMOM is in the process of transforming the landmarked First Church of Christ, Scientist, located on Central Park West and 96th Street, into a welcoming museum that inspires connectivity, exploration, and play. Designed by FXCollaborative, CMOM's future home will materially increase the museum's programmatic capacity, allowing CMOM to better serve the diverse communities it welcomes and create a new model for the children's museum of the future.

About Association of Children's Museums (ACM)

ACM is the foremost professional society supporting children's museums in developing rich environments that stimulate children's natural playfulness, curiosity, and creativity. With more than 470 members in all 50 states and in 19 countries, ACM champions children's museums and together enrich the lives of children worldwide. As a global leader, advocate, and resource for the field, ACM and our member organizations strive to build a better world for children and serve over 30 million visitors annually. Started in 1962, ACM recently marked its 60th year of impactful service to children, families, and children's museums."

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.