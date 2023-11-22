The Children's Museum Of Manhattan Hosts Harmonize For The Holidays: A Celebration Of Unity and Joy

Come celebrate the holidays this December at the Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM)! Celebrate family, community, unity, and joy this December at CMOM as we host some of the East Coast's leading children's singer-songwriters in this new holiday series, Harmonize for the Holidays: A Celebration of Unity and Joy! For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2278262®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcmom.org%2Fcmom-programs%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Joanie Leeds

NYC's GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter, Joanie Leeds, is an acclaimed artist, educator, and activist. With GRAMMY, USA Songwriting, and International Songwriting accolades, she's rocked major stages like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. Joanie's 9th album, "All the Ladies," earned a 2021 GRAMMY and her 11th children's album, FREADOM: Songs Inspired by Banned Children's Picture books promotes the freedom to read for all.

Saturday & Sunday, December 2 & 3 | 11 am & 12 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Divinity Roxx

GRAMMY-nominated Divinity Roxx is a well-known artist who in addition to her own work has performed and toured with artists like Beyonce (as her bassist and Musical Director) and Victor Wooten. Divinity's first family music album Ready, Set, Go! was GRAMMY-nominated along with 2 picture books at Scholastic. Divinity Roxx live show is a celebration of self-love and positivity for kids and families. The upbeat and sunny music is filled with powerful messages that encourage kids to become the best versions of themselves. Divinity Roxx made a splashy entrance into the family music scene in 2021 and instantly gained attention with her infectious bass beats and unique approach to meaningful music for kids and families.

Sunday, December 10 | 11 am & 12 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Fyütch

Fyütch is a multi-discipline artist and educator with a vast creative resume spanning several decades. Using Hip-Hop and visual storytelling, he advocates for equity, discussing themes from Black History to sustainability. Fyütch gained musical notoriety in Nashville, TN, as the lead singer of Hip-Hop/Soul band Biscuits and Gravy, opening for acts like Wu-Tang and Pharrell. With features on the Today Show and his song "Black Women in History" topping Sirius XM Kids Place Live charts, Fyütch's message resonates globally. He's a GRAMMY-nominated member of 1 Tribe Collective, celebrating the cultural diversity of Black voices in family music.

Saturday, December 16 | 11 am & 12 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Ants on a Log & Mélissa Smith Present Alphabugs!

Alphabugs combines Ants on a Log's music for children and other childlike people, songfully advocating for positivity and social justice with the brilliant book, "Insects and Me A to Z," by Mélissa Smith. Together, they create a high-energy, interactive show full of singing, movement, joy, and justice! Based in NYC, Mélissa Smith is the bassist and singer of Bee Parks and the Hornets. Mélissa has toured and collaborated with the Ants since 2021. Full of humor and harmony, Ants on a Log's award-winning music serves as the soundtrack for social justice education and progressive parenting.

Sunday, December 17 | 2 & 3 pm| All ages | 1st Floor

A New Year's Celebration with Flor Bromley

Flor Bromley is a recording artist, bilingual singer/songwriter, actress, storyteller and puppeteer. Holding degrees in Acting, Musical Theatre Performance, and Theatre Education, Flor hails from Peru. Post drama school, she collaborated with the Peruvian Ministry of Education, sharing stories and melodies in remote areas. Captivated by children's boundless imagination, she began composing songs with and for them. Flor enchants audiences citywide, performing bilingual musical/storytelling spectacles at esteemed venues like NYPL, WaveHill, and more.

Thursday, December 28 | 11 am & 12 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

*Programs subject to change