The Children's Museum Of Manhattan Celebrates Hanukkah

Come celebrate Hanukkah at the Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), from Friday, December 8 - Sunday, December 10!

Recognize the start of Hanukkah as we learn the origins of the dreidel game and its importance as it was used to protect freedom. Discover the songs and storybooks the game has inspired. For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2277932®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcmom.org%2Fcmom-programs%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Air Dry Dreidel Sculptures

Create and design your own dreidel as we learn about the magical history behind this object!

Friday, December 8 | 11 am - 12:30 pm & 2:45 pm - 3:45 pm | All ages | 1st Floor and 3rd Floors

Saturday, December 9 | 11 am - 12:30 pm & 2:45 pm - 3:45 pm | All ages | 1st Floor and 3rd Floors

Sunday, December 10 | 11 am - 12:30 pm & 2:45 pm - 3:45 pm | All ages | 1st Floor and 3rd Floors

Create and design your own dreidel as we learn about the history behind the one of the world's oldest games!

Friday, December 8 | 10 am - 12 pm & 2 pm - 4:30 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Saturday, December 9 | 10 am - 12 pm & 2 pm - 4:30 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Sunday, December 10 | 10 am - 12 pm & 2 pm - 4:30 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Storytelling: Latke the Lucky Dog

Join us as we read the Hanukkah holiday favorite Latke the Lucky Dog by Ellen Fischer!

Friday, December 8 | 4 pm | Ages 5 & under | 3rd Floor

Saturday, December 9 | 4 pm | Ages 5 & under | 3rd Floor

Sunday, December 10 | 4 pm | Ages 5 & under | 3rd Floor

*Programs subject to change

Public Programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Additional support is provided by the Milton and Sally Avery Arts Foundation and The Nissan Foundation.

Children's Museum of Manhattan

The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024

The Children's Museum of Manhattan is a steward of early childhood, helping all children grow and develop into their best selves. Through our programs on-site, online, and around the five boroughs, CMOM nurtures the next generation of creative global citizens as they learn through exploration and play. CMOM encourages empathy across difference by elevating and providing insight into diverse perspectives and inviting visitors of all backgrounds to join our intentionally welcoming community and create and learn alongside each other. The museum's program reflects the rich cultural diversity, energy, and resilience of New York City itself and has a special focus on ensuring that its program is available to those families who might not otherwise have access.

Founded in 1973 as a neighborhood organization, CMOM has grown over the years into a beloved destination and resource for children, families, and educators from across the five boroughs and from around the world. The museum welcomes 350,000 visitors each year to its Upper West Side location and engages hundreds of thousands more through its outreach programs in partnership with schools, libraries, shelters, and Head Start centers throughout New York City; its touring exhibitions; and its online tools and curricula.