The Chain Theatre Playwriting Lab 2022 Lineup Announced

The Chain Theatre is set to present the 2022 Playwriting Lab from March 4 - 6, 2022. Complimentary tickets can be found at www.chaintheatre.org.

The 2022 Chain Theatre season continues with in-person staged readings of three original plays. Playwrights include: Ellis Stump (The People's Toast, 1st Place in Vaclav Havel Library Foundation Playwriting Competition & Residency at Prague Performing Arts Academy Fall 2019), Irasia Ann Reilly (The Jersey Devil is A Papi Chulo, KCACTF, Latinx New Play Prize, 2nd Place Mark Twain Prize for Comedy 2021), and Sophie McIntosh (Boston Theater Marathon XXIII and Imaginarium Theatre Company). All tickets are complimentary. The audience is invited to stay for an in-depth talkback with the writer and director following each staged reading.

Chain Theatre continues its commitment to developing new plays by diverse artists and underrepresented voices in the American Theatre. Since its inception, Chain has developed plays focusing on what unites us, links us together as well as what divides us. The Play Writing Lab is a highly collaborative process with a personal, intensive focus on the playwright and their vision, culminating in these staged readings.

ONCE ON RUMSPRINGA by Ellis Stump (The People's Toast, 1st Place in Vaclav Havel Library Foundation Playwriting Competition & Residency at Prague Performing Arts Academy Fall 2019) Directed by Ella Jane New (NYC Premiere of Keith Huff's Six Corners)

Two Amish gal pals share a trailer, crystal meth addiction, and romantic tension thick as a milkshake. The teens spent their Rumspringa together higher than Heaven, but today must face their rite-of-passage choice: surrender their forbidden feelings, or flee Lancaster and be shunned forever. In this closed-off Community, the girls - and four interrelated sinners - are forced to come clean. An irreverent, ensemble-oriented dark comedy. BYOBonnet.

March 4th @ 8PM and March 5th @ 1PM

Tickets: https://chaintheatre.eventive.org/schedule?filterTags%5B6215187102e5ea006cf7060c%5D=true

MISS AMERICAN BELLYFLOP by Irasia Ann Reilly (The Jersey Devil is A Papi Chulo, KCACTF, Latinx New Play Prize, 2nd Place Mark Twain Prize for Comedy 2021). Directed by Aimee Todoroff (Managing Director, League of Independent Theater).

Cristina Morales is a blackjack dealer working at a casino in Atlantic City, when the ghosts of Miss America past offer to turn her into a pageant queen. Little does she know, the queens have their own malevolent agenda. Can Cristina become Miss America without rejecting her community and the people she loves the most?

March 5th @ 5PM and March 6th @ 2PM

Tickets: https://chaintheatre.eventive.org/schedule?filterTags%5B6215187102e5ea006cf7060c%5D=true

macbitches by Sophie McIntosh (Boston Theater Marathon XXIII and Imaginarium Theatre Company). Directed by G.D. Kimble (Dramaturg, Chain Theatre)

"Out, damned thot!" When a freshman acting major is unexpectedly cast as Lady Macbeth, a few upperclassmen invite her over to "celebrate." As the Fireball and Svedka flow, the girls face the monsters they've become and the poisonous power structures that have shaped them.

March 5th @ 8PM and March 6th @ 5PM

Tickets: https://chaintheatre.eventive.org/schedule?filterTags%5B6215187102e5ea006cf7060c%5D=true

Proof of Vaccination and masks required for all audience members. All artists and Chain Theatre staff are fully vaccinated. For further Covid protocols at the Chain Theatre visit: https://www.chaintheatre.org/covid-19-guidelines

CHAIN THEATRE is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective. Chain produced the NYC Premiere of ​Six Corners​ by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones, The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel). Past award-winning productions include: ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest​ by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian. Chain is currently developing three new plays by diverse writers in the Chain Theatre Play Writing Lab. Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 For more about the Chain Theatre visit ​www.chaintheatre.org @chaintheatrenyc email: info@chaintheatre.org