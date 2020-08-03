Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Cecilia Chorus Of New York Presents Mark Shapiro Leading An Italian Staycation, Featuring Vivaldi and More

Aug. 3, 2020  

In the fifth episode of their free, online series, The Cecilia Chorus of New York presents their Music Director Mark Shapiro leading a Zoom Italian Staycation, August 10 @ 7:00 PM EDT. The 60-minute "singposium" integrates in-depth analysis of musical styles of the Renaissance, Baroque, and Romantic eras and a virtual summer-sing of representative works by Italian masters.

The Maestro will discuss Sicut Cervus by Palestrina, "Et in Terra Pax" from Vivaldi's Gloria, and "Va pensiero" from Verdi's Nabucco, and lead singalongs to all three works.

The event is free. Register for the program at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYvcO6hqz4vG9Z_X4FZv0eiSY9MJyG5ZcA0. Scores are available at the registration page.

Mark Shapiro was appointed the seventh Music Director of The Cecilia Chorus of New York in 2011. The Cecilia Chorus of New York, winner of the ASCAP/Chorus America Alice Parker Award, was founded in 1906 and has evolved into one of the finest avocational performing arts organizations in New York City.

For more information about CC|NY, visit http://www.ceciliachorusny.org/ or call 646-638-2535.


