The Catastrophist - Now Streaming from Northlight Theatre

Streaming Now Through March 31st

Mar. 11, 2021  
How do you plan for catastrophe? Virologist Nathan Wolfe, named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World for his work tracking Ebola and swine flu, has hunted viruses from the jungles of Cameroon to the basement of the CDC. Now, in a post-COVID world, we hear his story-presented as cinematic digital theatre-as he tracks the threats that come from without and within. America's most produced playwright Lauren Gunderson (Miss Bennet, The Wickhams, The Book of Will) returns with a time-jumping tale based on the life and work of Nathan Wolfe (who also happens to be her husband). A deep dive into the personal and profound realities of scientific exploration, The Catastrophist is a theatrical experience built of and for this moment in time.

The Catastrophist is a co-production of Marin Theatre Company and Round House Theatre, presented in partnership with Northlight Theatre.

Performances will be accessed via Broadway on Demand. To purchase tickets, you will be directed to create a brief Broadway on Demand account before entering your payment information. You can watch the performance at any time between March 11-31. Once you begin the video, you will have 48 hours to complete your viewing.

Purchase Tickets HERE


