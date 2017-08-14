The Broadwaysted Podcast to Release New Radio Play 'Broadwaysted Away' 8/15

Broadwaysted, the popular and hilarious theatre podcast, is proud to announce the World Premiere of Broadwaysted Away, a new and original three-part "radio play" featuring an all-star cast. Written and edited by Kevin Jaeger with additional puns by Bryan Plofsky, Broadwaysted Away will be released as three consecutive weekly episodes of Broadwaysted free on iTunes. Part One of Broadwaysted Away premieres Tuesday, August 15th.

This three-part comedic spoof of detective stories features the voice talents of Broadway's Aaron J. Albano (CATS, NEWSIES), Andrew Briedis, Tony winner Michael Cerveris (FUN HOME, ASSASSINS), Lilli Cooper (SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, SPRING AWAKENING), Max Crumm (GREASE, DISASTER!), Hannah Elless (BRIGHT STAR), 2017 Tony nominee Mike Faist (Dear Evan Hansen, Newsies) Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (ALADDIN, HAMILTON), Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (NEWSIES, BONNIE AND CLYDE), Ilana Levine (YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN!), Olivier winner Lesli Margherita (ZORRO, MATILDA), Hayley Podschun (HELLO, DOLLY!, SOMETHING ROTTEN), Will Roland (DEAR EVAN HANSEN), Robbie Rozelle, Antoine L. Smith (MISS SAIGON, THE COLOR PURPLE), Brendon Stimson (NEWSIES, MEAN GIRLS) and Broadwaysted Regular Jay Schmidt.

Here is how the show is billed:

"In a world where darkness doesn't only happen in blackouts, Broadwaysted's Co-host Kevin and Game Master Kimberly have vanished without a trace and Host Bryan has become a run-down private detective. Everything's Alright, yes Everything's Fine...but one day, a mysterious and beautiful "Friend of the Show" arrives with a clue to save the missing Broadwaysted co-hosts. Bryan suddenly finds himself in the middle of an epic, theatrical saga filled with comedy, intrigue, and more musical theater references than you ever thought imaginable. Will Bryan reunite Broadwaysted and save the world? Or will everything be...Broadwaysted Away."

For more about Broadwaysted Away and the Broadwaysted Podcast, visit www.broadwaysted.com or follow them on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook @Broadwaysted.

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

Related Articles