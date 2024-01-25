The Apollo Celebrates Its 90th Anniversary On January 26 With #Apollo90 Campaign

Learn how to take part in the campaign here!

By: Jan. 25, 2024

 January 26, 2024, marks the 90th Anniversary of The Apollo. Since its inception, The Apollo has been a beacon of innovation and a driving force for creativity, not only within Harlem and New York but also around the world. To commemorate the occasion, The Apollo has announced a social media campaign designed to engage the community in celebrating the rich tapestry of memories woven into its legacy. #Apollo90 encourages individuals to participate by sharing their special moments under the iconic marquee, contributing to a digital mosaic that captures the diversity and vibrancy of The Apollo's impact over the decades.

Here's how to take part: 

  • Find Your Special Moment: Whether it's a photo under The Apollo's iconic Marquee or experiencing a show.
  • Share on Social Media: Post your special moment on your preferred social media platform (Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook) using the hashtag #TheApollo #Apollo90 and tag our official account @ApolloTheater. Don't forget to include a brief caption sharing the story behind the photo.
  • Spread the Word: Encourage friends, family, and neighbors to participate by sharing the campaign. 


The #Apollo90 campaign kicks off on Friday, January 26 and will run until January 31.  ﻿ Also, in celebration of The Apollo's 90th anniversary in 2024, the renowned institution will launch a selection of upcoming concerts, comedy shows, and educational programs across its stages as part of its Winter and Spring 2024 season–adding to the recently announced programming at The Apollo Stages at the revitalized Victoria Theater, set to open on February 1. 

Exciting new programming across The Apollo includes an array of Apollo commissions, including the recently announced Soul Science Lab's The Renaissance Mixtape (Feb 9-11), an immersive theatrical concert that uses elements of hip-hop culture and visual storytelling to highlight voices of the Harlem Renaissance led by Brooklyn-based artists Chen Lo and Asante Amin, four-time Grammy nominee and Apollo New Works artist Stefon Harris and his band, Blackout (Feb. 18) , as well as In the Same Tongue (Apr 12-14), a vibrant movement, sound, and language-based work by legendary choreographer Dianne McIntyre with original music by celebrated composer Diedre Murray and poetry by the late Obie award-winning playwright Ntozake Shange.  

In honor of The Apollo's inaugural season at The Victoria, thanks to generous support from The Jerome L. Greene Foundation, all tickets to Apollo-presented programming in those spaces will be capped at $20.  To learn more about the current Winter and Spring 2024 season programming, visit: https://www.apollotheater.org/spring-2024/ 



Recommended For You