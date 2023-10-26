The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Tituss Burgess & Azie Dungey's THE PREACHER'S WIFE

Auditions will take place on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Tituss Burgess & Azie Dungey's THE PREACHER'S WIFE

The Alliance Theatre is holding an open casting call for its upcoming world premiere musical of THE PREACHER’S WIFE. Inspired by the beloved blockbuster film, THE PREACHER’S WIFE features an original, gospel-infused score by actor, comedian, and writer Tituss Burgess (TV’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and a book by actress, producer, and writer Azie Dungey (TV’s Harlem). The production will be co-directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden and Alliance Artistic Director Tinashe Kajese-Bolden. 

Production dates are:
•    First Rehearsal – 3/26/24
•    First Preview – 5/11/24
•    Opening – 5/24/24
•    Closing – 6/9/24

The Alliance Theatre will hold open auditions for two Black males, ages 9 to 13, to play Jeremiah and Hakeem in its world premiere of the Broadway-aimed production, THE PREACHER’S WIFE, on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the Alliance Theatre (1280 Peachtree Street, NE) with registration beginning at 2:00 p.m.  All auditions are first come, first served. To pre-register, or if you have questions, email Brant Adams, casting associate, at brant.adams@alliancetheatre.org.  

Prepare: Bring two copies of your headshot and resume. Come prepared to perform 16 to 32 bars of contemporary musical theatre or a pop song that preferably showcases a high belt. 

WHEN: Sunday, November 5, 2023
TIME: Registration to begin at 2 p.m. (walk-ins are welcome after 3 p.m.) Pre-Register by emailing brant.adams@alliancetheatre.org.  
Location: Hamacher Movement Studio, 3rd Floor, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

THE PREACHER’S WIFE (World Premiere; Musical) 
May 11 – June 9, 2024 
The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre 
1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 
Book by Azie Dungey 
Music & Lyrics by Tituss Burgess 
Based upon the motion pictures The Bishop’s Wife produced by Samuel Goldwyn; The Preacher’s Wife produced by Samual Goldwyn, Jr., and the novel The Bishop’s Wife written by Robert Nathan

Inspired by the beloved blockbuster film, THE PREACHER'S WIFE is a stirring new musical about the power of hope.  In their fast-gentrifying Harlem neighborhood, Preacher Henry and his wife Julia struggle to keep their congregation going in the face of development. When all seems lost, Henry asks God for help, and receives it in the form of an angel. But will this mysterious newcomer really help or make matters worse? Through it all, Julia must find her voice and the strength to lead their congregation through the crisis, reminding them that a church is not a building, but the people who inhabit it and the love they share. Featuring an original, gospel-infused score by actor, comedian, and writer Tituss Burgess (TV's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and a book by actress, producer, and writer Azie Dungey (TV's Harlem), THE PREACHER'S WIFE is a can't-miss theatrical celebration of family and faith. For tickets and information, visit Click Here.  




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

Two new videos have been released in conjunction with Wicked's 20th anniversary on Broadway, which feature past Elphabas and Glindas reflecting on the past 20 years.

2
Broadway Podcast Network Debuts I CAN SING Podcast, Recapping The Hit UK Reality Show MAMM Photo
Broadway Podcast Network Debuts I CAN SING Podcast, Recapping The Hit UK Reality Show MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) announces the debut of “I Can Sing!”, the unofficial “Mama Mia! I Have a Dream” recap podcast, hosted by Rich Hawkins.

3
The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Tituss Burgesss THE PREACHER’S WI Photo
The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Titus's Burgess's THE PREACHER’S WIFE

The Alliance Theatre is holding an open casting call for its upcoming world premiere musical of THE PREACHER’S WIFE.

4
Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo
Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse

Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for its holiday season production of the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee.

More Hot Stories For You

TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'
OUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny LeonOUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny Leon
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKENRichard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on BroadwayJoy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You