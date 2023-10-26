The Alliance Theatre to Hold Open Casting Call for Tituss Burgess & Azie Dungey's THE PREACHER'S WIFE

The Alliance Theatre is holding an open casting call for its upcoming world premiere musical of THE PREACHER’S WIFE. Inspired by the beloved blockbuster film, THE PREACHER’S WIFE features an original, gospel-infused score by actor, comedian, and writer Tituss Burgess (TV’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and a book by actress, producer, and writer Azie Dungey (TV’s Harlem). The production will be co-directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden and Alliance Artistic Director Tinashe Kajese-Bolden.

Production dates are:

• First Rehearsal – 3/26/24

• First Preview – 5/11/24

• Opening – 5/24/24

• Closing – 6/9/24

The Alliance Theatre will hold open auditions for two Black males, ages 9 to 13, to play Jeremiah and Hakeem in its world premiere of the Broadway-aimed production, THE PREACHER’S WIFE, on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the Alliance Theatre (1280 Peachtree Street, NE) with registration beginning at 2:00 p.m. All auditions are first come, first served. To pre-register, or if you have questions, email Brant Adams, casting associate, at brant.adams@alliancetheatre.org.

Prepare: Bring two copies of your headshot and resume. Come prepared to perform 16 to 32 bars of contemporary musical theatre or a pop song that preferably showcases a high belt.

WHEN: Sunday, November 5, 2023

TIME: Registration to begin at 2 p.m. (walk-ins are welcome after 3 p.m.) Pre-Register by emailing brant.adams@alliancetheatre.org.

Location: Hamacher Movement Studio, 3rd Floor, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

THE PREACHER’S WIFE (World Premiere; Musical)

May 11 – June 9, 2024

The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Book by Azie Dungey

Music & Lyrics by Tituss Burgess

Based upon the motion pictures The Bishop’s Wife produced by Samuel Goldwyn; The Preacher’s Wife produced by Samual Goldwyn, Jr., and the novel The Bishop’s Wife written by Robert Nathan

Inspired by the beloved blockbuster film, THE PREACHER'S WIFE is a stirring new musical about the power of hope. In their fast-gentrifying Harlem neighborhood, Preacher Henry and his wife Julia struggle to keep their congregation going in the face of development. When all seems lost, Henry asks God for help, and receives it in the form of an angel. But will this mysterious newcomer really help or make matters worse? Through it all, Julia must find her voice and the strength to lead their congregation through the crisis, reminding them that a church is not a building, but the people who inhabit it and the love they share. Featuring an original, gospel-infused score by actor, comedian, and writer Tituss Burgess (TV's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and a book by actress, producer, and writer Azie Dungey (TV's Harlem), THE PREACHER'S WIFE is a can't-miss theatrical celebration of family and faith. For tickets and information, visit Click Here.