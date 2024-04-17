The 12th Annual New York Asian Burlesque Festival Returns in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 12th Annual New York Asian Burlesque Festival is set for May 18th, 2024 at Le Poisson Rouge. Join Hostess Calamity Chang and an amazing international cast.

The New York Asian Burlesque Festival is not only the biggest Asian burlesque event on the international calendar, it is the only one of its kind and brings the finest of Asian burlesque and cabaret artists from all over the world to New York City for a night of spectacular performances!

This year’s 12th anniversary feature performers including: Crocodile Lightning (Chicago), Pinay Grigio (Seattle), Mercy Masala (NYC), Wild Tiger Woman (San Diego), Silly Thanh (Switzerland), Gogo Shibari (Norway), Mizon Garde (LA), Celesta O’ Lee (Montreal), Broody Valentino (NYC), Bea Lissima (Calgary), Andrea Flo (NYC), Calamity Chang(NYC/PA), DJ Momotaro (NYC) & More!

Tickets $25-$75

6:30pm Doors, 8pm Show

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker Street