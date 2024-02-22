Tessa Lang and Johannes Schwaiger Will Perform ALL THE LOVE IN THE WORLD

Advanced tickets are on sale for the June 6th performance of All the Love in The World, a collection of love songs presented by Dreamgates, featuring celebrated vocalists Tessa Lang and Johannes Schwaiger.

Acclaimed jazz trio Doug Oberhamer (Musical Director, arranger and piano), Greg Chudzik (double bass) and Dave Anthony (percussion) will accompany Tessa and Johannes as they perform a selection of love songs from American, French, and Italian song books. Reminding us of our shared humanity, these musical selections are woven together to tell stories of courage, compassion, bliss, and the pursuit of dreams. Additionally, original compositions by Johannes Schwaiger, All the Love in the World, Mundo Pacem and Ave Maria, will be premiered.

This one-night only performance will be held at the Kaufman Music Center, Merkin Hall, 129 W 67th Street, New York, NY 10023 on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Sung in three languages (English, Italian, French), the performance will include musical selections from Lerner & Lowe, Ira and George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Paolo Tosti, Edith Piaf, Mitch Leigh, Kurt Weill, Gabrielle Faure and Johannes Schwaiger.

Featured guest vocalists include Elizabeth Kehoe, Aaron de Rose, Raquel Nobile Fernandez and Salvatore Motisi.

About Dreamgates

Dreamgates is a 501(c)(3) organization that uses performing arts events to bridge cultural divides and embrace artistic co-creation in a global community.

Our performance approach is dynamic and collaborative. Our mission is to help discover and enhance the voices of us all-together. We also invite audiences to witness history through a variety of lenses. Donations and ticket proceeds will help support future performances and events.

For more information, tickets or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.dreamgates.org.