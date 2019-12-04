Terrence Mann Joins Cast of Apple Series FOUNDATION

Terrence Mann, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn and Cassian Bilton have joined the cast of the new Apple series Foundation as series regulars, according to Deadline.

They join the previously announced cast of Jared Harris and Lee Pace in the upcoming drama series based on Isaac Asimov's Science fiction novel trilogy.

The 10-episode series chronicles the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Mann will portray Brother Dusk, the eldest living member of the ruling family. Llobell will play Gaal, a mathematical genius from a rural, repressed planet. Harvey will portray Salvor, the protective and intuitive warden of a remote outer planet. Birn will play Demerzel the enigmatic aide to the Emperor of the Galaxy (Pace). Bilton will play Brother Dawn, the youngest living member of the ruling family, next in line to be Brother Day.

Harris stars as Hari Seldon, a mathematical genius who predicts the demise of the empire, and Pace is Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy.

Mann is a Broadway icon known for his roles as the original Rum Tum Tugger in "Cats," the original Inspector Javert in "Les Miserables," and the original beast in "Beauty and the Beast." He also starred as Charles in the 2013 Tony award winning revival of "Pippin." He most recently starred on the Netflix series Sense8.

Read the original article on Deadline.





