Telly Leung, Ann Harada, Jose Llana & More to Take Part in MY AAPI BROADWAY STORY

New York Public Library will present "My AAPI Broadway Story" on Monday, March 14, 2022, 6 - 7:45 PM, featuring AAPI Broadway stars coming together to share their stories.

Stars taking part include Lainie Sakakura (6 Broadway shows including Fosse, Chita Rivera The Dancer's Life), Baayork Lee (13 Broadway shows, Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award recipient), Ann Harada (7 Broadway shows including Cinderella, 9 to 5), Telly Leung (7 Broadway shows including Aladdin, In Transit), Jose Llana (7 Broadway shows including Rent, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), and JoAnn M. Hunter (19 Broadway shows including School of Rock, Jerome Robbins' Broadway).

The program will include live performances and never-before-aired archival footage of their original Broadway performances.

To register, click here!