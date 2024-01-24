Teachers Can Now Purchase Perusal Script to License HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

As BroadwayWorld reported last fall, Broadway Licensing Global, Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions joined forces to bring Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the award-winning record-breaking hit play, to high school and secondary school theatre programs worldwide starting later this year.

Now, teachers can officially purchase a perusal script today!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (High School Edition) is a special adaptation of the beloved worldwide hit. Tailored for high school theatre productions, it provides young actors the opportunity to play Harry, Hermione, Ron, and all of their favorite characters on their very own stage and bring the wizarding world to life for their communities. Your students will be empowered to conjure the magic through their own creativity, making it a truly exciting and engaging experience for students and audiences alike.

Perusals are for educational and school use only and must be placed using a valid school faculty email address (Middle School, High School, or Secondary School). Perusals are not valid for production use. Applications to license this title will be accepted at a later date.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 6 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends Scorpius, the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco.

Pilot productions of the school edition will take place in the UK and US in Spring 2024, with worldwide release for schools shortly after. Amateur productions will roll out later. Theatre educators can get more details and express their interest in staging the production by visiting LicenseCursedChild.com.