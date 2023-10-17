Taylor Iman Jones Will Lead Industry Reading of THE DEATH OF DESERT ROSE

Readings will take place on Thursday, November 2 and Friday, November 3, 2023.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

 Six’s Taylor Iman Jones will lead an upcoming industry-only presentation of The Death of Desert Rose alongside Gracie McGraw (Tyler Perry’s “If Loving You is Wrong”), TONY and Grammy nominee Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!), Julius Thomas III (Hamilton, The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess), Eric William Morris (White Girl in Danger, “Fleishman in Trouble”), and Jordan Barbour (The Inheritance). 

Readings will take place on Thursday, November 2 and Friday, November 3, 2023.

With music and lyrics by Elliah Heifetz and book by Jessica Kahkoska, The Death of Desert Rose is an original musical about infamous vigilante “Desert Rose” Ramsey as she races the clock to unfurl her past, save her former flame, Betty Britches, and uncover who has been plotting against them all along. 

Directed by Ashley Rodbro (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Hamilton), the musical features choreography by Katie Spelman (The Notebook) with music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Cian McCarthy (Only Gold, Lempika).

Complete casting includes Kelly Berman (Gypsy – The Goodspeed), Sam Bolen (Assassins – Classic Stage Company), Amanda Clement (Hamilton), Bernard Dotson (Paradise Square), Chloé Nadon Enriquez (Bad Cinderella), Max Antonio Gonzalez (Cabaret – Barrington Stage Company), Rohit Gopal (Broadway Vacation – 5th Avenue Theater), Julia Harnett (In the Heights), Kayla Jenerson (A Bronx Tale), Evan Kinnane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Caleb Marshall-Villareal (Evita – ART), Paige McNamara (A Night With Janis Joplin), Jenny Mollet (The Color Purple), Jimin Moon (Aladdin), Brandon Springman (Come From Away), Andrew Wojtal (Hamilton), and Morgan Wood (Hamilton). 

The Death of Desert Rose is produced by Stephanie Cowan, with general management by RCI Theatricals, production stage management by Julie DeVore, and casting by The Telsey Office – Lindsay Levine, CSA. 



