Talia Suskauer, Kimberly Marable, Carrie St. Louis, Rashidra Scott & More to Star in DIVIDED Concert

The cast has been set for Abingdon Theatre Company's next Broadway on the Bowery event, a concert performance of Divided, a new musical composed by Kristen Rosenfeld with book and lyrics by Luanne Rosenfeld. The performance will be directed by Jim Cooney with musical direction by Robbie Cowan.

The evening will feature a bevy of stars including Talia Suskauer (Wicked), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown), Carrie St. Louis (Titanique), Rashidra Scott (Company), Mikaela Bennett (The Golden Apple), Alyssa Wray (American Idol), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), Jason Forbach (Into the Woods), Bart Shatto (War Paint), Curtis Wiley (Ain't Too Proud), and Wyatt McManus.

Divided is about the journey of two friends across decades, miles, and a country divided. Refusing to be defined by societal constraints, Eleanor and Hanna strive for personal freedom amidst a backdrop of hatred, lies, loss, and war. Taking place pre and post Civil War, the story of Divided spans from Mississippi to Boston, following Eleanor and Hanna, who are separated by society, but forever bonded through their bravery. On a journey that takes them both far from home, they wonder if they will ever be reunited again.

Chad Austin states, “I am honored to continue Abingdon's mission of shining a light on emerging and established artists by showcasing the work of Divided. I am grateful for the incredible collaborators coming together to bring our audiences a glimpse of what is to come from the creators of this powerful story.”

This event will take place on January 31, 2024 at 7:00PM at Chelsea Table and Stage (152 West 26th Street New York, NY 10001). Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased Click Here

Established over 30 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Mainstage Productions include the Off-Broadway premiere of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by Dave Droxler, the New York premiere of Queens Girl in the World, which was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre, and the NYT Critics' Pick Get on Your Knees written and performed by Jaqueline Novak, nominated for a Drama Desk Award. The DMW Greer One Night Only Series has showcased work such as Alex Edelman'sJust for Us which went on to receive Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and has just completed its run on Broadway; Back by Matt Webster starring Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer; The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actress Estelle Parsons; Date of a Lifetime, a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner Jr. ATC's Around the Table Series has produced staged readings of new plays such as The Inferno by Chris Sherman and Arancini by Joey Merlo. In 2020, ATC established Abingdon Virtual led by Executive Producer Chad Austin, and has since produced three award-winning films, including As Apple Pie written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, which was an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and won multiple awards at festivals including Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Drama USA; Abingdon Virtual's premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, was an official selection of the Prague International Short Film Awards and won Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Eastern European Film Festival.

