Talia Suskauer, Chris McCarrell & Veronica Otim to Lead NEVER BE KING Concept EP

Never Be King "Another" New Musical explores the accidental ascension of Henry IV to the throne of France.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Talia Suskauer, Chris McCarrell & Veronica Otim will headline the concept EP of the new musical Never Be King, available on October 25th.

Never Be King "Another" New Musical explores the accidental ascension of Henry IV to the throne of France. This baroque-pop punk-musical interrogates the history writers, gives a voice to the people time has erased and asks how far we're willing to go to be a footnote in someone else's story. After all... history's just a he said, she said.

Talia Suskauer (Wicked, Be More Chill), Chris McCarrell (The Lightning Thief, LES MISERABLES) & Veronica Otim (Jagged Little Pill, & Juliet) will lead the EP on October 25th. Kailey Boyle, Joey LaPlant, and Caroline Didelot round out the cast. Music by Charlie H. Ray and Sam Columbus, book and lyrics by Ray, and orchestrations by Columbus. Roxedge Entertainment produces the EP, mixed by Jamie Eblen.

For more information visit: https://www.neverbeking.com

