Talea Ensemble Performs Georg Friedrich Haas' SOLSTICES on the Winter Solstice

The performance is on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Talea Ensemble – comprised of sixteen bold and boundary-breaking  musicians, with a mission to champion musical creativity, cultivate curious listeners, and bring visionary new works to life – gives a repeat performance of Georg Friedrich Haas's Solstices in the U.S. on the winter solstice, Thursday, December 21, 2023 at sunset (approximately 4:26pm) in PS21's Black Box Theater in Chatham, NY.

Composed for ten musicians in complete darkness, the absence of light adds a new lens to our ability to relate to sound, bringing together performers and audiences through intensive listening. Solstices is an immersive, sensory work expanding the listening experience through worlds of microtones and overtones and evoking the natural phenomena of planetary movement. Solstices runs approximately 75 minutes and begins with a few minutes of darkness before the piece begins, so that audiences can acclimate to the room.

Next, Talea Ensemble continues its 15th season with a week-long composer reading and recording workshop to be held from Monday, January 15 to Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Queens College's Aaron Copland School of Music. The ensemble will work with a group of early-career composers to workshop their recent pieces and produce high-quality professional recordings for the composers' use. A full schedule of public professional development workshops and a final residency concert will be announced at a later date. The Talea Recording Workshop is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Talea Ensemble is currently comprised of the following members: Tara Helen O'Connor and Barry Crawford (flutes), Rane Moore and Marianne Gythfeldt (clarinets), Adrian Morejon (bassoon & Executive Director), Karen Kim (violin), Hannah Levinson (viola), Chris Gross (cello), Greg Chudzik (double bass), Sam Jones (trumpet), Mike Lormand (trombone), Steven Beck and Stephen Gosling (piano), Matthew Gold (percussion), Michelle Farah (oboe), Sae Hashimoto (percussion), David Adamcyk (electronics), and James Baker (Principal Conductor).

Talea Ensemble is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Talea Ensemble's 2023-24 season projects are supported in part by the Alice M. Ditson Fund, Amphion Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, Fan Fox & Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, Ernst von Siemens Musikstiftung, and generous donors like you. Talea Ensemble's season is also made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.




