Talea Ensemble Performs 15th Anniversary Concert

Talea Ensemble continues its 15th anniversary season with Talea at 15 on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music, followed by Columbia Composers Presents Talea Ensemble on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music.

Talea’s anniversary program celebrates 15 years of commissions, premieres, and recent works by composers with whom the ensemble continues to closely collaborate. The program features works by Hannah Kendall (Tuxedo: Between Carnival and Lent), Suzanne Farrin (Suite from Dolce La Morte), Wang Lu (November Airs), Steven Takasugi (Strange Autumn), and Georges Aperghis (Wild Romance).

The following month, Columbia Composers presents Talea Ensemble on Saturday, April 6 with works by Jessie Cox, Nina Fukuoka, Uri Kochavi, and Anna-Louise Walton.

Talea Ensemble is currently comprised of the following members: Barry Crawford and Laura Cocks (flutes), Rane Moore and Marianne Gythfeldt (clarinets), Adrian Morejon (bassoon & Executive Director), Karen Kim (violin), Hannah Levinson (viola), Chris Gross (cello), Greg Chudzik (double bass), Sam Jones (trumpet), Mike Lormand(trombone), Steven Beck and Stephen Gosling (piano), Matthew Gold (percussion), Michelle Farah (oboe), Sae Hashimoto (percussion), David Adamcyk (electronics), and James Baker (Principal Conductor).

Talea Ensemble is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Talea Ensemble's 2023-24 season projects are supported in part by the Alice M. Ditson Fund, Amphion Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, Fan Fox & Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, Ernst von Siemens Musikstiftung, and generous donors like you. Talea Ensemble’s season is also made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.