Tails of Broadway: Beth Leavel Plays Around with Malcom!

Click Here for More Articles on Tails of Broadway

After a long week of treading the boards, what better way for performers to unwind than with the affection of a furry friend? In BroadwayWorld's Tails of Broadway, photographer Katherine Lee is capturing priceless moments between Broadway's brightest stars and their pets.

In this edition, meet Tony winner Beth Leavel's adorable kitties!

Pet's name: Malcolm

Origin of name: He was found as a stray near Malcolm X Blvd.



Breed: Tuxedo



How long have you owned: Since Sept 2018

Adoption story: Lauren Molina fostered him for ACA!

Favorite thing to do with your pet: Fetch and snuggling.

The naughtiest thing your pet has done: Malcolm loves to attack his Daddy's legs!

What would your pet's catch-phrase be: "You know who actually runs this place... right mom and dad?"

Fun Facts: Even though he can only see out of one eye.. nothing stops his joy for living and living! Malcolm!! One eyed wonder kitty!!





Related Articles