Ta-Tynisa Wilson, Keirsten Hodgens, Trejah Bostic & More to Star in DREAMGIRLS at Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals has revealed the cast for Dreamgirls, the final production of its 60th anniversary season. With dazzling costumes, powerhouse vocals and unforgettable songs, this Motown-inspired musical is sure to be the highlight of your holiday season! Dreamgirls will appear on the Goodspeed stage from November 10 – December 30 in East Haddam, Conn.



Stars rise and fall… but dreams live forever! A 1960s Motown girl group catches its big break during an amateur competition. But will their friendship—and their music—survive the rapid rise from obscurity to pop super stardom? With dazzling costumes and powerhouse vocal performances, this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical sizzles with sparkling spirit and dance. Featuring the unforgettable hits "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" and "One Night Only,” this is one Goodspeed production you won’t want to miss!



Dreamgirls features book & lyrics by Tony Award winner Tom Eyen (Broadway: Dreamgirls (Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical), Rachel Lily Rosenbloom and Don’t You Ever Forget It), with music by Henry Krieger (Broadway: Side Show, Dreamgirls, The Tap Dance Kid).

Deena will be played by Ta-Tynisa Wilson (Broadway: Hamilton). Lorrell will be played by Keirsten Hodgens (Broadway: SIX). Effie will be played by Trejah Bostic (Off-Broadway: The Leading Lady Club). Curtis will be played by Evan Tyrone Martin (Goodspeed: An Unforgettable Nat King Cole Christmas). CC will be played by Jos N. Banks. Jimmy will be played by Mykal Kilgore (Broadway: Motown the Musical, Hair). Marty will be played by Robert Cornelius.



The ensemble will feature Chuckie Benson, Shantel Cribbs, Arnold Harper II, Alia Hodge, Alfred E. Jackson, Diva LaMarr, Melanie Loren, Kwame M. Remy (Broadway: Members of the Choir, Baby Fat Act1), Aalon Smith, Montria Walker (Off-Broadway: The Cotillion, Sistas The Musical), and Jalisa Williams.



Swings for this production are Joel Oliver and Sierra Wilson.



Dreamgirls will be directed by Chicago native Lili-Anne Brown who has directed and produced many award-winning shows nationally (Huntington Theatre: Joe Turner’s Come and Gone; Goodman Theatre: School Girls, or The African Mean Girls Play). Award-winning teaching artist Breon Arzell will choreograph Dreamgirls (Olney Theatre: Fela!, Miss You Like Hell; MUNY: Rent, The Color Purple).



Music Direction will be by Christie Chiles Twillie. Scenic Design will be by Arnel Sancianco. Costume Design will be by Samantha C. Jones. Lighting Design will be by Jason Lynch. Sound Design will be by Jay Hilton who has designed countless productions at both The Terris Theatre and The Goodspeed and serves as Goodspeed’s Audio Supervisor/Resident Sound Designer. Wig design will be by Earon Nealey (Broadway: Fat Ham). Orchestrations will be by Mark G. Meadows.



Jamie Berry will be the Production Stage Manager. Casting for this production is by Amber Snead, CSA, for ARC.



Dreamgirls is produced in association with McCarter Theatre; Sarah Rasmussen, Artistic Director; and Martin Miller, Executive Director. It is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark, LLC.



Dreamgirls will run November 10th – December 30th, 2023. [Official Press Opening: November 29, 2023.] Curtain times are Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (with select performances at 2:00 p.m.), Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (with select performances at 6:30 p.m.). Special holiday week schedules can be found at goodspeed.org.

Tickets are available through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.



The show sponsors for Dreamgirls are Hoffman Audi and Morgan Stanley.

Goodspeed Musicals has achieved international acclaim and is the first theatre in the nation to receive two Tony Awards for outstanding achievement in musical theatre. Under the leadership of Donna Lynn Hilton, Artistic Director and David B. Byrd, Managing Director, Goodspeed Musicals is dedicated to the celebration, development and advancement of musical theatre. Goodspeed creates powerful, world-class productions of enlightening new and established works to delight, inspire and challenge audiences on its two stages – The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., and The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn. From Goodspeed, 21 musicals have gone to Broadway (including Man of La Mancha, Annie, Shenandoah and Holiday Inn) and 85 new musicals have been launched. Goodspeed’s Festival of New Musicals, GoodWorks commissioning program and the Johnny Mercer Foundation Writers Grove at Goodspeed are distinguished cornerstones of the organization that highlight its commitment to nurture creators and the creative process. Goodspeed also maintains The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre and The Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre. The organization is supported in part by the Burry Fredrik Foundation; Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts; CT Humanities; Masonicare; The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving; The Shubert Foundation; and WSHU Public Radio. Additional support is provided by Sennheiser, the official audio sponsor; and United Airlines, the official airline of Goodspeed Musicals. For more information, visit www.goodspeed.org