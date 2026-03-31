TRU to Present 'Minnesota: The Healthiest Theater & Music Ecosystem In America?'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations. The series has offered the theater community unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Click here to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

4/3 - Minnesota: The Healthiest Theater and Music Ecosystem in America?

In the room: Beck Lee, New York publicist (NY Irish Center, Origin Theatre Company, Spiderwoman/the Downtown Indigenous-feminist company), now a Minneapolis-based playwright, producer and cultural convenor. His non-profit, the Cultural Fluency Initiative, creates events and performances that bring people of different backgrounds together to share their cultural traditions, stories and food. Beck will share his enthusiasm for what he sees as a healthier-than-average arts scene with a rich acting pool, solid arts infrastructure, impressive number of theaters and the highest level of State support of the arts per capita in America. Plus corporate support and individual patronage. "And here's the clincher: the arts in Minnesota are viewed as a civic asset ... something that make us special, something that justifies living through our hellish winters!" What impact have the ICE invasions of the Twin Cities, and a frigid political climate, had on the arts scene here? Plenty, and Beck will share some of that as well as his belief in the resilience of his new home state. Click here to register and receive the link.