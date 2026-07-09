Music Icon Bonnie Tyler, Featured on WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND Album, Dies at 75
Tyler performed on the concept album for Andrew Lloyd Webber's 1996 musical.
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that singer-songwriter Bonnie Tyler, known for hit songs like "Total Eclipse of the Heart," has passed away at age 75.
Her death was confirmed on her official Facebook page, which noted the unexpected passing of the performer Wednesday night at a hospital in Portugal. She had been receiving treatment following a surgery and an induced coma in May.
Bonnie Tyler, born Gaynor Hopkins, was brought up in Skewen, a small village near Swansea. She went on to become one of Wales’ best-known performers, achieving chart-topping success worldwide. Her list of hit singles included Total Eclipse of the Heart, It’s a Heartache, Holding Out for a Hero, Lost in France, More Than a Lover, Bitterblue and If I Sing You a Love Song.
In the realm of theater, Tyler's vocals were featured on the concept album for Andrew Lloyd Webber's 1996 musical, Whistle Down the Wind, most notably on the number Tire Tracks and Broken Hearts. She later performed the song for Webber's 1998 concert at The Royal Albert Hall.
Total Eclipse of the Heart, written by songwriter Jim Steinman, was originally intended to be featured in a stage adaptation of Nosferatu. After Tyler made the song famous with her recording, a version later found its way into Steinman's musical, Dance of the Vampires.
Another of Tyler's hits, Holding Out for a Hero, originally recorded for the movie Footloose, was also featured in the Broadway stage adaptation. In 2009, she lent her vocals to the title song of Mal Pope's musical, Cappuccino Songs.