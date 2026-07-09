Miami Artist Developing Theatre in Weightless Space Environments

Miami-based artist and theatrical creator Natasha Tsakos will film an original performance staged in microgravity during a parabolic flight, using a specialized aircraft that simulates weightlessness. The work comes as Tsakos' company, Space Wonders, continues to explore theatrical experiences for the space age while inspiring interest in science through art.

Tsakos has been awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to develop PARABOLES, an original performance that will premiere over the next year as both a film and immersive installation.

Tsakos has spent 25 years creating original performances that fuse live theater with technology and immersive design. As well as performing at the Super Bowl with Cirque du Soleil and creating shows for Discovery Channel, the G20 Summit and the Tribeca Film Festival.

"We're inventing a new industry: theatrical experiences for space environments, felt on Earth," said Tsakos.

As she trains, Tsakos has undertaken hyperbaric and parabolic flight training at NASA's Johnson Space Center, completed MIT's New Space Economy program and the NASA L'SPACE proposal academy, and serves on the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics' Gravity-Dependent Science and Technology Committee.