TRU Community Gathering to Spotlight PIANOFORTEPIANOFORTE! Pianists

A dependable haven for theater professionals, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration, and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Visit https://truonline.org/events/celebrating-the-power-of-music/ to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

8/21 - Celebrating the Power of Music: Bringing Three Worlds Together in One Spotlight.

In the room, members of the crossover consortium pianoFORTEpianoFORTE!: avant-garde jazz-classical pianist Ethan Iverson, classical-to-contemporary pianist Beth Levin, and vocalizing contemporary pianist Kathleen Supové. We'll talk with these three diverse artists about their chosen artistic paths, what shaped their musical esthetic and their careers, how they met and came together to create pianoFORTEpianoFORTE! and how their individual styles offer contrasts and complements. What do they find inspiring about each other? We'll also consider the audiences they hope to tap into, and if there are advantages to banding together and cross-marketing their individual followings to generate an even stronger audience base. Visit https://truonline.org/events/celebrating-the-power-of-music/ register and receive the link.

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