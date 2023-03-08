Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom How Theater Serves Community, And Community Serves Theater

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19.

Mar. 08, 2023  

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 3/10 - How Theater Serves Community, and Community Serves Theater. In the room: Emily Weiner, artistic director and Susan Goodwillie, managing director of Houses on the Moon Theater Company; and Gayle Waxenberg, founding executive director of NewYorkRep. Meet two New York City not-for-profits that are deeply dedicated to raising awareness, challenging social injustices and amplifying unheard voices. Learn the different ways they confront crucial issues and how audiences - and community - play a key role in their programming and identity. How has their mission evolved since their founding? How did they survive shutdown, and are audiences back yet? And what more do they hope to accomplish in the future? Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/theater-serves-community/.

Upcoming TRU Community Gatherings:

Friday 3/17 - The Hybrid Path to Success. Like Maybe a Film Festival? In the room: Andrea Andresakis, director and Ian Patrick Williams, writer of TRUSpeak '22 Slave Trade; Glynn Borders, director of and John Busser, writer of TRUSpeak '22 Obstacle; Cate Cammarata of Createtheater.com and the director of TRUSpeak '21 Change of Plan; Iben Cenholt, editor for Obstacle. There are many ways to adapt a stage play to film. Pushed by the impossibility of live performance, our guests all found different creative ways to use the virtual medium for the TRU gala, and went on to successfully submit them to film festivals. So how do you do that? What are theClick here steps, the costs, the resources you need? to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/the-hybrid-path/.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.




