TRANSPARENT to End Final Season With Musical Episode

The Amazon series "Transparent" will end with a musical episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The fifth season will air as a musical installment, creator Jill Soloway told The New York Times.

Soloway said, "This idea of music rescuing our family was all there. So we're like, Let's just keep blowing on the flame. The Pfeffermans will live on, and that's what kept us going."

"It will hopefully feel like "Jesus Christ Superstar" mixed with "La La Land" mixed with "Flight of the Conchords" with something more Jewish thrown in - a little "Yentl"," she added.

Soloway is working with their sister Faith Soloway and transgender performer Shakina Nayfack on the music for the episode.

The episode will be part of the fifth season as a two-hour song and dance episode for the Pfeffermans, and it will serve as the series' final chapter. No music has been recorded yet, but it will air on Amazon in the fall of 2019.

"Transparent" follows the story of the the Pfefferman family, whose patriarch makes a dramatic admission, and the entire family's SECRETS start to spill out, and each of them spin in a different direction as they begin to figure out who they are going to become. The first four seasons starred Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, and Gaby Hoffman.

"Transparent" was in the news earlier this year when sexual harassment claims surfaced against its star Jeffrey Tambor. After an internal investigation, Tambor was fired.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.

Related Articles