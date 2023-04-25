TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to End West End Run This May

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird - a new play by multi-award-winning Aaron Sorkin, directed by Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher, will close in the West End on Saturday 20 May 2023.

Nominated for 6 Olivier Awards and 3 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Play, the production will have played to almost half a million patrons. Since opening, access has been at the heart of its ethos, staging schools' matinee performances for over 10,000 children with accompanying education packs and bespoke Q&As, and initiating an All Rise ticket scheme ensuring that Â£15 tickets were available across the sold out run. In addition, the producers have set aside Â£5 tickets for every performance that are offered directly to those currently under-represented in West End theatre audiences - to date 75% of those tickets have been used by young people, for many of whom To Kill a Mockingbird is their first time at the theatre. These schemes will have enabled 22% of the audience to access the critically acclaimed production for Â£20 or less.

Matthew Modine completes the run as Atticus Finch, with Harry Attwell (Mr. Cunningham/Boo Radley), Helen Belbin (Miss Stephanie/Dill's Mother), Niall Buggy (Judge Taylor), Cheryl Burniston, Colin R Campbell (Mr Roscoe/Dr Reynolds), Jack Crumlin, Alan Drake, Max Ferguson, Phillipa Flynn, John Hastings (Bailiff), Rebecca Hayes (Mayella Ewell), Simon Hepworth (Link Deas), Ellis Howard (Dill Harris), Jason Hughes (Bob Ewell), Niamh James, Julie Legrand (Mrs Dubose), Nigel Lister, Tom Mannion (Sheriff Heck Tate), Sam Mitchell (Jem Finch), Anna Munden (Scout Finch), TIWAI MUZA, Cecilia Noble (Calpurnia), Itoya Osagiede, Jude Owusu (Tom Robinson), OYIN ORIJA, David Sturzaker (Horace Gilmer), George Telfer, Natasha Williams (Mrs Dubose's Maid), and Candida Caldicot (on organ), CIYO BROWN and JACK BENJAMIN (on guitar).

The Harper Lee adaptation has been one of the major hits in the West End, playing to packed houses at the Gielgud Theatre since its opening in March 2022.

Set in Maycomb, Alabama in 1934, To Kill a Mockingbird has provided American literature with some of its most indelible characters: lawyer Atticus Finch, the tragically wronged Tom Robinson, Atticus' daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker Calpurnia and the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. For the past six decades and for every generation, this story, its characters and portrait of small-town America have helped to, and continue to, inspire conversation and change.

Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence has sold more than 45 million copies of the novel worldwide. 2020 marked the 60th anniversary of its publication.

Sher and the original Broadway creative team - Miriam Buether (Set), Ann Roth (Costume), Jennifer Tipton (Lighting), Scott Lehrer (Sound), Adam Guettel (Original Score), Kimberly Grigsby (Music Supervision) and Campbell Young Associates (Hair & Wigs) - are joined by Serena Hill as Casting Director, Hazel Holder as Voice & Dialect Coach, Candida Caldicot as Musical Director, Tavia RivÃ©e Jefferson as Cultural Coordinator and RASHEKA CHRISTIE-CARTER as Resident Director.

Set in Maycomb, Alabama in 1934, To Kill a Mockingbird has provided American literature with some of its most indelible characters: lawyer Atticus Finch, the tragically wrongly-accused Tom Robinson, Atticus' daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker Calpurnia and the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. For the past six decades and for every generation, this story, its characters and portrait of small-town America have helped to, and continue to, inspire conversation and change.

Please be advised that this production contains racially explicit language, themes and content, and references to sexual abuse and violence. There will be brief gunfire audio in the performance.

Published in 1960, Harper Lee's debut novel To Kill a Mockingbird was an immediate and astonishing success - it won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and was published in ten languages within a year of its release. The book, considered one of the great classics of modern American literature, went on to become a global phenomenon, with more than 50 million copies in print to date.

To Kill a Mockingbird has moved international readers for half a century, with editions published in over 40 languages including Persian, Dutch, Norwegian, Russian, Vietnamese, Armenian, Chinese, and Esperanto.

In 2012 the Library of Congress presented an exhibition titled Books That Shaped America, inviting those who attended to cite the book that most changed their lives - To Kill a Mockingbird came second only to the Bible.

In 2007, Lee was recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which cited her "outstanding contribution to America's literary tradition". In 2010, President Barack Obama awarded Lee the National Medal of Arts, an award given for "outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support, and availability of the arts" - the nation's highest honour for artistic achievement.