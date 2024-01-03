Video: Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ

In a clip from a BroadwaySF Members-only In Conversation event at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco on October 30, 2023 with Brian Moreland (lead producer), Amber Ruffin, (additional material), and Wayne Brady - The Wiz himself spoke about the cultural significance of the production.

The Tony® Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back and coming to San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre from January 17–February 11, 2024.

The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway-bound tour, the first one in 40 years. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway – from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping ‘70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

The production features direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers”) bring a whole new groove to easing on down the road.