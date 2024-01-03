Video: Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ

The Tony® Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back and coming to San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre from January 17–February 11, 2024.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

In a clip from a  BroadwaySF Members-only In Conversation event at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco on October 30, 2023 with Brian Moreland (lead producer), Amber Ruffin, (additional material), and Wayne Brady - The Wiz himself spoke about the cultural significance of the production.



The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway-bound tour, the first one in 40 years. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway – from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping ‘70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

The production features direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers”) bring a whole new groove to easing on down the road. 




