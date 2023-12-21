THE VOICE Winner Maelyn Jarmon to Star in THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Core Theatre Group

Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16 winner of “The Voice”) and Clay Singer (National Tour of The Band’s Visit) will star in three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Core Theatre Group, directed by Jessica McRoberts, with music direction by Paul Peglar. THE LAST FIVE YEARS will play Thursday, February 22nd through Sunday, February 25th, at The Drowned Lands (252 State School Road, Warwick, NY).

This modern musical chronicles a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. Jamie's story is told in chronological order starting after the couple has just met, and Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order.

CTG launched with a sold-out cabaret fundraiser at The Drowned Lands Brewery on Friday, July 14, 2023, followed by their October 2023, sold-out inaugural production, The Rocky Horror Show. In December 2023, CTG celebrated the holidays with That Holiday Feeling starring Broadway’s Harris M Turner andMara Davi.

Core Theatre Group is a professional theater company in Orange County, New York. Setting course to enrich our community by connecting people through the transformative power of the performing arts, our vision is to create a center for artistic work that entertains, educates, and enlightens our community. By offering creative collaborations of industry, professionals, and local talents, CTG is bringing a signature brand of homegrown entertainment experiences to the Warwick valley area.

CTG’s Artistic Advisory Council includes Craig Carnelia, Paige Davis, Ben Folds, Christopher Gatelli, Alex Lacamoire, Norm Lewis, Molly Ringwald, Stephen Oremus, Seth Rudetsky, and Maury Yeston.

MAELYN JARMON

(Cathy Hiatt) enchanted millions as winner of Season 16 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Audiences witnessed her shut down the stage nightly as part of Team Legend. She went on to smash records and make headlines, soaring to #1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart and becoming the “15th Artist of All Time To Land 3 Simultaneous Top 10 Songs” on the iTunes Charts. Among those, her version of “Hallelujah” topped the Overall Top Songs Chart. Breaking through on to the IndiePop scene, she is currently writing, performing and recording new music with Moon Records and is set to release her Debut EP in Spring of 2024.

CLAY SINGER

(Jamie Wellerstein). An actor/chef based in Brooklyn, Clay is thrilled to work with this incredible group of artists at the Core Theater Group! Singer appeared in the Broadway first national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical The Band’s Visit. Other favorite credits include: Into the Woods(Barrington Stage in the Berkshires), Single Rider (off-Broadway), and 4000 Miles (Westport Country Playhouse). Clay graduated from Carnegie Mellon School of Drama and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts. Represented by Nicolosi Agency and Robert Stein Management. Big thank you to Core Theater Group for the opportunity to work on such a beautiful show. Find more on Instagram @Claybsinger.

JESSICA McROBERTS

(Director) recently directed and choreographed Core Theatre Group’s The Rocky Horror Show and Warwick Center for the Performing Arts’ tick, tick…BOOM! She has had the pleasure of performing over the past 30 years on Broadway, National Broadway Tours, and some of the finest regional theaters in the country: Follies, Nine, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Sweet Charity, Doctor Dolittle, and Sunset Boulevard to name a few. She also appeared on great stages in NYC such as Radio City Music Hall (Rockette Alumni), Carnegie Hall and City Center. She has worked on shows with Stephan Sondheim, Maury Yeston, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tommy Tune, Chita Rivera, Gwen Verdon, Kathleen Marshall, Jerry Mitchell, Chet Walker, Wayne Cilento, Matthew Warchus, Marshall Brickman, Rick Elice, David Leavau, Chris Gattelli, Michael Grief, and Craig Carnelia. She has also served on faculty in NYC at Marymount Manhattan College, The Atlantic Theater Company Acting School, The Professional Performing Arts School, Broadway Dance Center and currently teaches at STEPS on Broadway. www.jessicamcroberts.com

PAUL PEGLAR

(Music Director) is a performer-musician whose multifaceted career spans 20+ years. After graduating from UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television Paul worked on stage (Ford Amphitheater, Symphony Space, Sony Hall) and screen (HBO, Pirates of the Caribbean, Fox's Glee) and later signed to Verve Forecast with vocal-electronic project Sonos, affording him performances at SXSW, Sundance, and in eclectic collaborations with Sara Bareilles, Margaret Atwood, and the Young @ Heart Chorus. His follow-up project, postmodern vaudeville duo Dakaboom, garnered 400+ performances across 48 states. As a versatile singer/pianist/composer Paul has formed and played with bands ranging from rock and R&B, to barbershop and cabaret. For over a decade he has worked as a music director and vocal coach throughout the US, UK, and Switzerland with esteemed institutions such as The American School in Switzerland, Stowe (UK), Motown Museum, Atlantic Theater Company, and currently as the Vocal Director for the Steps on Broadway Conservatory. He recently returned to the stage as Jonathan Larson in tick, tick…BOOM! and was featured multiple times on the "RISK!" podcast. paulpeglar.com(https://www.paulpeglar.com/)

JASON ROBERT BROWN

(Composer) is the ultimate multi-hyphenate – an equally skilled composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director and performer – best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of our time, including the generation-defining The Last Five Years, his debut song cycle Songs for a New World, and the seminal Parade, for which he won the 1999 Tony Award for Best Score. Jason’s score for The Bridges of Madison County, a musical adapted with Marsha Norman from the bestselling novel, received two Tony Awards (for Best Score and Orchestrations).Honeymoon In Vegas, based on Andrew Bergman’s film, opened on Broadway in 2015 following a triumphant production at Paper Mill Playhouse. A film version of his epochal Off-Broadway musical The Last Five Years was released in 2015, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan and directed by Richard LaGravenese. Other Broadway musicals include 13, written with Robert Horn and Dan Elish, which opened on Broadway in 2008 and was subsequently made into a motion picture, and a collaboration with Billy Crystal, Amanda Green, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel on a musical of Mr. Saturday Night. Future projects include a new chamber musical created with Daisy Prince and Jonathan Marc Sherman called The Connector; an adaptation of Lilian Lee’s Farewell My Concubine, created with Kenneth Lin and Moisés Kaufman. Jason is also the composer of the incidental music for the Broadway revival of You Can’t Take It With You, David Lindsay-Abaire’s plays Kimberly Akimbo and Fuddy Meers, and Kenneth Lonergan’s The Waverly Gallery, and he was a Tony Award nominee for his contributions to the score of Urban Cowboy the Musical. He has also contributed music to the hit Nickelodeon television series, “The Wonder Pets” as well as “Sesame Street.” Jason spent ten years teaching at the USC School of Dramatic Arts, and has also taught at Harvard University, Princeton University and Emerson College.