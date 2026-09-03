THE SPARROWS to Present HEIST! at NYC and Long Island Venues

'Heist!', a new production by The Sparrows, is set to premiere in a strictly limited engagement from September 11th - September 27th, 2026. Using a jazz band, swing dance, and laser or two, The Sparrows take on the good ol' heist movies of yore. The production is written by Brooke di Spirito and features many returning multi-talented Sparrows players. The production plays several NYC and tri-state venues, including KGB Bar and Conwell Coffee House (previously the Life and Trust space).

In 'Heist!', in order to steal a ex-lover's Heart (not her real heart, but a heart shaped diamond worth one Belarusian Rubles), a group of rag-tag theives and their old semi-professional Capture the Flag buddies stage an elaborate heist. They just might accidentally end up stealing her real heart in the process. And losing the diamond.

Cast members Jonah O'Hara-David and Kendra Perry once again play opposite each other as the scorned lovers attempting to out-heist each other. The band, exactly four musicians and approximately twenty instruments, includes Shawn Berman, Darren Dutton, Anthony Speros, Miguel Sutedjo, with vocals by Beatrix Postley. The team is rounded out with lindy hoppers Devon Lawler and Brooke di Spirito, who also choreographed the piece. Sutedjo and Di Spirito, recent BMI Lehman-Engel Songwriting Workshop alum, have also written original music for the show.

The Sparrows are four-time Huntington Arts Council grant recipients and one-time Off-Broadway performers. Recent commissions include The Broken Lute for the International F. Scott Fitzgerald Society, Vaudeville for Old Westbury Gardens Historic Site, and Paris, inspired by Titanic survivor Ninnet's Aubart's life. They have toured around the tri-state with their unique site-specific and vaudevillian-inspired comedy style. The ensemble creates its works via a rigorous process of research and hoping for the best. This marks their ninth, or tenth, or something like that, original production, and their fourth season.

Tickets for all performances can be purchased at https://thesparrows.mypixieset.com/. In addition to their NYC dates, 'Heist' will also play several performances on Long Island. The show is approximately two hours with an intermission (and a jam!) and is recommended for all ages.

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