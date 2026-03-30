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THE SONGS WE WRITE Will Bring Free Live Music to Washington Heights

The event is on Friday, April 10.

By: Mar. 30, 2026
THE SONGS WE WRITE Will Bring Free Live Music to Washington Heights Image

The next edition of “The Songs We Write” – the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented on Friday, April 10 @ 7:00pm(EST).

Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature a mix of local songwriters, composers and Song A Week members including: Mario Cancel Bigay, Rob Paravonian,  Cristhopper,  Ian Brodsky,  Drew Harvey and more!  Performers subject to change. Admission free, ($5 suggested donations), masks recommended and to register go to wordupbooks.com 

Recirculation, a project of Word Up Community Bookshop, is located at 876 Riverside Drive (near 160th St.) in Washington Heights, NYC. You can take the 1 train to 157th St., A/C train to 163rd St., and the M4 and M5 to Broadway . Word Up (a 501 c3 organization) is a multilingual, general-interest, nonprofit community bookshop and arts space located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. For additional information, call (347) 688-4456.


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